EnterprisengNGR Unveils 2026 Macroeconomic Outlook, Highlights Reform-Led Stability

EnterpriseNGR, a member-led advocacy group representing Nigeria’s financial and professional services (FPS) sector, yesterday launched its 2026 Macroeconomic Outlook: A Financial and Professional Services Perspective and comprehensive assessment of Nigeria’s economic outlook.

The report, developed by EnterpriseNGR in collaboration with EY, examines the impact of recent structural reforms, including foreign exchange market liberalisation, fiscal recalibration, and financial sector strengthening, and outlines the implications for investors, policymakers, and the private sector.

It also positions Nigeria as an emerging opportunity in nonoil sectors, including financial services, energy, technology, and critical mineral resources, while cautioning that sustained policy discipline remains essential.

Speaking at the launch of the 2026 Macroeconomic Outlook in Lagos yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of EnterpriseNGR, Obi Ibekwe, noted that Nigeria was transitioning from a period of adjustment to one of stabilisation and renewed confidence.

She said: “Over the past few years, Nigeria’s economy has undergone a period of difficult but necessary adjustment. Reforms to the foreign exchange market, fiscal framework, and the financial system were not painless, but they were essential to correcting longstanding distortions.

“What the 2026 Macroeconomic Outlook makes clear is that Nigeria has reached a post-adjustment inflection point. The key indicators—inflation, foreign-exchange liquidity, external reserves, and investor sentiment—suggest that the foundations for macroeconomic stability have now been laid.