Ensuring Strict Adherence To Profitable Cargo Dwell Time

In line with the Federal Government’s ease of doing business at the ports, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has resolved to commence the implementation of new guidelines regulating cargo dwell time on all consignments at terminals, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In a move to address port congestion, streamline clearing processes and reduce disputes arising from the disposal of overtime cargoes, the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023, which mandates imported consignments to be cleared within 30 days after the completion of discharge of the importing carrier or within a time frame prescribed, is to be implemented by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Based on this decision, the service has given importers and exporters a grace period of 30- days to clear their cargoes from the ports or risk forfeiture.

Over the time, the service has entertained the fear over the volume of containers not cleared at the terminals as they occupied commercial space meant for new imports and exports.

For instance, in 2020, more than 5,000 containers of overtime cargo took over about 30 per cent of the space meant for imports and exports, leading to congestion.

Apart from the space constraint, concessionaires were forced to squeeze operations within the available space as trucks were not able to get access in and out of their terminals.

In 2023, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) was forced to move 3,200 units of abandoned vehicles and about 3,295 units of overtime containers out of the ports in Lagos in order the create space for new imports as eastern ports have a combined total of 956 overtime containers waiting for evacuation.

Issue

It was gathered that some of the cargoes were abandoned as a result of wrong classification of cargoes, transfer of value, concealment, false declaration, discrepancies in importers’ names and other erroneous information provided on clearance documents.

Worried by the space constraint and operational challenges, NCS also moved some cargoes to Ikorodu Lighter Terminal (ILT) with a view to create space for incoming imports.

New step

However, in a bid to end the challenge, Customs explained that any import or export container inside the ports after 30- days would enjoy a grace period of 60 days subject to approvals from the Customs Area Controllers and the Assistant Comptroller General/Zonal Coordinator before being forfeited.

In addition, the service’s spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, explained that Section 149(1) had empowered NCS to establish time limits for cargoes to leave customs territory, adding that the guidelines in the NCSA 2023 would ensure compliance, prevent undue delays and maintain order at port terminals, while allowing importers and exporters ample time for cargo clearance.

According to him, “to enhance efficiency in cargo clearance, all consignments shall enjoy 30 days from the date of arrival at the port, free of overtime clearance encumbrances.

Limitation

Maiwada said: “Cargo exceeding 30 days shall be deemed “overtime” but may still be cleared within an additional 30 days upon application and approval by the relevant Customs Area Controller (CAC). “Where a consignment remains undeclared within 60 days, clearance shall require

approval from the Assistant Comptroller General/Zonal Coordinator upon application.”

Opportunity

Moreover, he noted that the clearance opportunity would only be valid within 90 days from arrival, saying any consignment not cleared beyond 90 days shall be due for the commencement of the disposal process.

Besides, the spokesman explained that the service reserved the right to initiate the disposal process, if necessary, following the initial 30-day grace period stipulated by the NCSA 2023.

Maiwada noted: “The service, under the leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi remains committed to ensuring a transparent and efficient cargo clearance process that prevents undue port congestion, mitigates legal disputes associated with overtime cargoes and enhances overall trade facilitation.

Stakeholders are encouraged to comply with these regulations to facilitate smooth trade operations.”

Fraud

Prior to the latest moves by the service, in 2019, following the discovery of discrepancies in importers’ names and other information provided on clearance documents, NCS complained that there had been an increase in the level of discrepancies in information provided by importers on the three clearing documents.

For instance, a former Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), said at the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Lagos that importers were cheating the Federal Government with high rate of falsified documents, under invoicing and false declaration at the ports, saying that clearing agents were culprits of these illicit acts.

He said: “I can tell you categorically that less than 5per cent of our importers processed their documents genuinely at the ports. We have discovered this through our investigations.

“Out of 100 containers imported into the country, there are hardly 10 containers with genuine declaration. For any one Indian that is there, he must be supported by 10 Nigerians because we do not love our own country. You cannot go to their country and do this, but in Nigeria, anybody can come and cheat us.”

Last line

There should be inter agency cooperation between Customs and NPA to reduce congestion and to quicken cargo clearance at the ports.

