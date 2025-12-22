Ensuring Safe Travels During The Festive Season

There is little doubt that the festive season of Christmas and New Year celebrations has a life of its own, characterised by a surge in traffic flow as people travel to their destinations by road, rail, water and air. In fact, excitement defines that period of mass gathering of people for family get together, church ceremonies, weddings, traditional festivals, reconciliation meetings and anniversaries of one organisation or another. But this is also the time of the year for the travellers to exercise caution, circumspection and exhibit sensitivity; to be fully aware of what goes on around us.

Though the general belief is that the Ember Months (September to December) record more road accidents than the others, a research conducted by Morenikeji Wole, Haruna Musa, Akande Shareefdeen et al entitled: “The Ember Months: A Dark Time for Road Safety in Nigeria?” however, it is not necessarily so.

Data on crash rates for 96 months (January 2014 – December 2021) indicated that while the number of crashes does not appear to be significantly affected by the ember months, it is recommended that it is still important the Federal Road Safety Corps consistently enforce traffic laws and road safety measures all year long to maintain standards of safety.

So, what should we as concerned citizens – be you a driver, traveller, road safety corps member, security personnel – be doing right during the festive season to curtail travel accidents? That is the million-naira question needing credible answers. According to experts on travel safety one of the key elements to having a safe and successful journey is that of proper planning.

In terms of security, the traveller should share his itinerary to family members and friends. These include the travel plans, the route and of course, the expected arrival time.

Your health status matters a lot – both mental and physical. You should therefore, ensure that you have a Travel Health Kit to take along. In fact, agencies in charge of disease control emphasise the significance of travellers bringing such with them. If one is susceptible to certain illnesses, such as asthma and high blood pressure this is the time to have a First Aid kit handy.

Other medications to treat minor injuries are necessary. And to reduce the level of stress and anxiety one should enjoy quality sleep the night before embarking upon the journey. Still on health, one should stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, especially during long journeys under hot and humid conditions.

It is advisable to limit the consumption of caffeinated beverages, which do contribute to dehydration. It is also important to plan one’s route ahead of the trip and familiarise oneself with the travel conditions, including the weather forecast and road situation and be prepared for likely challenges. Also needed is an emergency kit with items such as blankets, flashlights, jumper cables, and nonperishable snacks.

These would become useful should one get stranded in a remote area. Of great significance is that of vehicle maintenance. It is not out of place to have full guarantee that the vehicle is in good working condition. That is better still before embarking on a long journey. Involve a mechanic to check out the engine, brakes, tyres, lights, fluids, and other essential systems.

In terms of security, the traveller should share his itinerary to family members and friends. These include the travel plans, the route and of course, the expected arrival time. While on the journey, one should keep to all the safety measures by wearing a seatbelt. Children should be kept in appropriate car seats with regards to their age, health status and size.

Those who are ill should be accessible to their parents or guardians. On the part of the driver, he should be fully aware of the critical role he has to play in ensuring that the journey is smooth sailing, devoid of stress. He must obey the traffic rules by keeping to speed limits, road signs, and traffic regulations. He should not be high on drugs, and keep off all manner of distractions while driving.

There should be no texting or talking on the phone all along the route. Similarly, the driver has to stay well informed on traffic and weather conditions in addition to using navigation apps to find alternative routes. This is essential when and where there are road closures or heavy traffic flow that causes gridlock. By all good means, it is safer to avoid night journeys. Driving at night has its challenges of poor visibility as well as the fact that the driver could fall easily victim to fatigue.

Other related issues include the importance of the police securing the airports while the navy protects the seaways from pirates and criminals. The need for more road safety personnel on the roads, as well as reduction of huge trucks on the highways, especially on pothole – riddled roads at night and of course, sustained public enlightenment are required on the role each and every one of us has to play to guarantee safe journeys during the festive season.