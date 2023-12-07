Ensure We Get Value for Money, Oborevwori Charges Works Ministry

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, said the state government would continue to monitor contractors for timely delivery of projects in line with specifications to ensure Deltans get value for their money. Speaking through the State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Mr Charles Ani- agwu, Oborevwori recalled that two weeks ago the state government released the sum of N30 billion to various contractors to fund ongoing projects across the state.

Addressing journalists during inspection of ongoing projects in Okpe and Ughelli North local government areas, Aniagwu expressed optimism that a good number of the roads would be delivered before the first anniversary of Governor Oborevwori’s administration in May 2024. The projects inspected include rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Ohorhe/ Adagbrasa/Ugolo/Okuodiete road with a spur from Adagbrasa-Ugolo through Ughwagba community to Okan junction in Okpe Local Government Area.

Construction of Uruevwere/ Ophororo/Uvwriche/ Ogode/Owarovwori Agadama road with a spur at Ogode to Oreba/ Awon road phase 1 from Uruevwere to Ophororo in Uwheru clan, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state. The Works commissioner further stated that the state government is also undertaking reconstruction of some adjoining roads to reduce vehicular traffic expected during construction of flyovers, cloverleaf, pedestrian bridges and road expansion in the Effurun and Warri gateway.

Aniagwu, who was accompanied by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon and Director Rural Roads, Mr Solomon Aghagba, said that Oborevwori was desirous of completing over 100 kilometres of roads ahead of his first anniversary in office. His words: “We are constructing adjoining roads and detours at Effurun and Warri to mitigate the traffic challenges that may arise from the construction of flyovers and road expansion projects at the Effurun gateway.

“A detour off the Warri-Sapele Road through Adagbrasa to Okan junction through Agbarho to connect the East-West Road; and for us to do that we have to clean up that corridor and we have examined Agbarho corridor to enable us present it to the governor for approval. “We hope to complete them in the next four months so that those who have no business in Warri will now have to pass through the adjoining roads to ease traffic on the road.”