June 7, 2023
Facebook Twitter
Ensure Balance In Appointment Of Security Chiefs, Political Positions, CAN Tells Tinubu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make conscious efforts in stabilizing his government by ensuring a good balance in the appointment of security chiefs and top political positions.

The Christian body in a message to Tinubu signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh on Tuesday in Abuja, drew the attention of the president to the peculiar and sensitive time in which he has assumed office and urged him to consider both religious and ethnic factors in his appointments, given the diversity of the country.

He said: “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) again congratulates President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his assumption of office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We recognize that he is taking office at a time when virtually all sectors of the country are yearning for attention and we wish to advise the President to ensure a good balance in the appointment of Security Chiefs and other top political positions that will help stabilize his government.

” It is crucial that the appointments reflect the diversity of Nigeria, and that qualified individuals from different religious and ethnic backgrounds are given the opportunity to serve in these positions.

” CAN acknowledges the importance of these appointments in ensuring the security and well-being of Nigerians. We, therefore, advise President Tinubu to take a proactive stance in ensuring that the appointments reflect the diversity of Nigeria and that the best individuals are selected for these positions.

“Nigerians are looking forward to an administration that will address the injustices and unfairness of the past, and we hope that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will use the opportunity of these appointments to allay the fears of Nigerians.”

