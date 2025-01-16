Ensure All GMOs Products Are Labelled, Reps Tell NABDA

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology on Thursday urged the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) to ensure that all products of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) are clearly labelled in line with global best practices.

The advice was given following the presentation of the director general of NABDA, Prof. Abdullah Mustapha at a budget defence with the committee in Abuja.

The director general had in response to a question after his presentation attempted to justify GMOs, saying that if you buy cereal from the US, you are already consuming GMOs.

“90 per cent of maize in the US is GMO”, he stated, adding that some Nigerians, and not all Nigerians rejected them as being portrayed.

But the committee was uncomfortable with his reaction and further insisted that such products be labelled to enable Nigeria to know what they are consuming.

It all started when a member of the committee, Awaji-Inombek Abiante insisted on the need for clear labelling of such products for Nigerians to make informed decisions on what they consume.

Abiante argued that “In the advanced environment, you have choices but here (in Nigeria), we do not label. There is a question mark on Tela Maize, so what we are saying is you have to do more research before adaptation.

“You’re serving Nigerians what ordinarily if they have that knowledge wouldn’t consume and you’re trying to justify it”, he stated.

The committee subsequently sustained the position of Abiante.

Earlier, the DG had informed the committee that the agency’s proposed budget for the 2025 fiscal year was N5.3 billion, made up of an overhead cost of N834.4 million and a personnel cost of N14.5 million, disclosing that the agency has a staff strength of about 4,000 spread across its 39 centres nationwide.

The committee also received budget submissions from the Trypanosomiasis Research Institute, Project Development Institute (PRODA), National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), and the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP).

