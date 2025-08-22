Ensure 10m Voters Collect PVCs, Gov Yusuf Charges Committee

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has given a matching order to the newly inaugurated Committee on Voter Registration and Civic awareness, that he is expecting not less than 10 million voters registered from the State.

Speaking while inaugurating a 36-member Voters Mobilisation Registration, in his office on Friday, the State Secretary to the Government, Alhaji Faruk Umar Ibrahim, said, “You should know that your exercise is a Herculean task that requires diligence and dedicated duties”.

According to him, your job is to monitor all the Polling Units to ensure that Kano people collect their voter cards, while you are to liaise with INEC to ensure that cards are available for collection.

Umar Faruk hinted that their duties are to make sure that Kano gets an additional 5 Million Voters registered at the end of the voters’ cards revalidation.

“Kano today stands as the most populous state in the whole of the country, and with the political awareness of the state and the number of voters who were disenfranchised because of their lack of cards, you have the duty to make sure these groups collect their cards”.

“You should know that voter registration is no longer a civic responsibility but a compulsory responsibility which must be obtained, and the duties of the committee are to make that compulsory happen”.

He added that the committee is to go to every corner of the State and ensure that they enlighten the Citizens of their rights to come out in their numbers and either revalidate their voter cards or collect new ones.

“Governor Yusuf is keenly watching you and has all his interest in this job, because it is only by having the Voters Registration been done that Kano People’s will elect Leaders of integrity and passion for development”.

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, who is the State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Waiya, said they considered the assignment a call to service and they would not disappoint the Governor.

The Secretary hints that the Governor believes that INEC positing Kano on 5 Million Voters is per above, that the only problem is that People don’t collect their Voter’s Cards, they are up to 10 million, and they should be getting.

The Secretary to the Government, Faruk Umar, reminded that the exercise is not a one-sided assignment because everybody, including the Political Opposition Party, is involved, including Ullamas, Journalists, Business Communities, Government officials and the Traditional Leaders.