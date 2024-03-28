Enrollees Recount How Health Insurance Tackles Out-of-pocket Bills, Child Mortality

Dusk had barely set when Mrs Mary Eze, a mother of four children, began to experience discomfort in her lower abdomen. ‘Could this be signs of labour?,” she muttered to herself, having been through this familiar terrain. As the pain progressed, Mrs Eze whose pregnancy was in the third trimester, specifically in the ninth month, beckoned to her husband, urging him to prepare and take her to the hospital for delivery.

Although Mrs Eze in the company of her devoted husband arrived at the Adeoyo General Hospital well before midnight, there was a major problem: doctors on ground declared that the baby would be delivered through a cesarean procedure. The Eze family were required to deposit N180,000 which they couldn’t readily provide. The experience of Mrs Eze is only one of the hundred cases where persons who need urgent medical care must first make payment before getting life-saving care, and treatment, among other procedures.

This method of paying hospital bills categorised as out-of-pocket (OOP) payment is regarded as catastrophic because often the healthcare expenditure affects the ability of a household to pay for needed care. It also contradicts mode of payment under health insurance, where accredited hospitals provide care for enrollees without first demanding fees. The danger in the former is that a client who is not able to deposit the required bill before treatment may not get prompt medical attention and care and may not be able to avert his/ her condition deteriorating or even resulting in untimely death.

While the case of Mrs Eze whose husband quickly went cap in hand, begging for funds, was fortunate to have survived after the safe delivery of her baby, others may not be as lucky. A case in point is that of Ms Pelumi Onakoya, a 25-year-old pregnant school dropout in Omi Adio, Iddo Local Government Council, Oyo State. Based on lack of funds to seek care, Pelumi who was in labour for two days, couldn’t go to the hospital for delivery. Sadly, delivery which was carried out by neighbours around her residence was delayed because the baby had presented as breech, meaning it was positioned feet or bottom first in the uterus, which led to the untimely death of both mother and the unborn child.

Furthermore, another unfortunate delivery ended with the death of the newborn in Idi-Ayunre along Old Lagos/Ibadan road under Oluyole Local Government, as it was conducted by an unskilled traditional birth attendant (TBA). Explaining why she sought delivery from a TBA, the client who lost the baby said she couldn’t afford care from a health facility with skilled attendants. However, going by the plan to expand the enrollment of subscribers under the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA), it could pave the way for the provision of needed quality care for clients that are ill and prevent the untimely death of pregnant mothers and babies as well.

These are the high points of a two-day media dialogue tagged “Changing The Narrative On Child Mortality Through Health Insurance,’ which was held in Ibadan, Oyo State from March 18-19. The media dialogue was organised by OYSHIA in collaboration with UNICEF. OYSHIA was established in 2016 but began enrolment of clients who subscribed for health insurance in the state in 2017. Its total enrollment to date is 190,968. While the formal sector has so far enrolled 104,533, the informal sector has 86,435 enrollees.

Disclosing the plan to expand coverage to enable more citizens benefit under OYSHIA, the Executive Secretary of OYSHIA, Dr. Olusola Akande said it would target enroling over 500,000 lives before the end of 2024. During a recent outreach, the New Telegraph encountered some enrollees who spoke about the benefits they got while seeking care under the health insurance scheme in Oyo State. According to Mrs Lawal Fatimah, a staff of the Oyo State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and enrollee under OYSHIA, “The scheme is very good; the health officials implementing OYSHIA are very effective. Lawal who spoke at the Staff Clinic at the Oyo State Secretariat,

Health insurance is a gateway to achieving universal health coverage

Ibadan, said services being provided under the scheme are very good. “I am enjoying it. I was going to drop my child off at school when I had a health crisis. Someone brought me here and I was attended to. Then, I was not with money but because I had my enrollee card I was attended to.” Similarly, relating her experience, another enrollee, Mary Joseph described service provision under OYSHIA as very nice because it helps a lot of people. “In terms of money, if you are not covered under this health insurance scheme and you go to the hospital to access services, there will be some challenges.

“Some health problems are beyond someone’s control because facilities may need a lot of money to treat the patients. But if you are a beneficiary of this health insurance, it will reduce the cost.” Citing a personal example, she said, “In the last two months, I was having an issue with my tongue when I went to the hospital to use the pacemaker, they asked me to do some scans. “Ordinarily, if I am not a beneficiary of health insurance, if I should do that scan outside the health scheme, I would pay N7,000 to do the scan.

“But just because I have my health insurance card with me at the hospital, I did the scan free of charge. “There are also some cases of pregnant women who need to undergo baby delivery through cesarean section, C-section, which is the surgical delivery of a baby through a cut (incision) made in the mother’s abdomen and uterus.

“If you are not covered under a health insurance scheme, you could be spending over N100,000 for CS. But if you are into a health insurance scheme and you want to do that CS, you may be asked to pay N22,200 just for the CS. So it is a very beneficial programme and it is useful to citizens.” In her presentation titled ‘Access To Health Insurance: ‘Gateway To Achieve Universal Health Coverage For All In Nigeria’, a Health Specialist with UNICEF, Dr. Ijeoma Agbo said health insurance is a gateway to achieving universal health coverage (UHC), which is ensuring that all individuals and communities have access to good health services without attaining any financial hardship.

“When we talk about good health services, we’re talking about all the services encompassing prevention, promotion, treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care.” According to Agbo, UHC is critical to reaching sustainable development goals (SDG): in particular, concerning SDG 3, we talked about ensuring healthy lives and promoting the well-being of all.

On his part, Akande described health insurance as the most viable part of healthcare financing that any country should get into. “A lot has changed about health insurance in the country, moving from voluntary to mandatory.” According to Akande, the concern now is around how to deepen service delivery. “How can people who have enrolled have better services in various hospitals that they choose? That is the discussion on the table and the more we attend to that, the better for us.”