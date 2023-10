Enroll Your Children In Schools Or Go To Jail – Senate Bill

The 10th Senate, under the leadership of Godswill Akpabio, has introduced a bill for its first reading. The bill proposes a fine of N50,000 for parents who fail to ensure that their children receive primary and secondary school education.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Senate also recommended free meals for every child in the country.

The bill, presented by Senator Orji Kalu and titled ‘Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education Act 2004, Section 2’, outlines that each government in Nigeria is obligated to offer free, mandatory, and universal basic education to all children of primary and junior secondary school age.

The act further states that “Every parent shall ensure that his child or ward attends and completes his primary school education and junior secondary school education by endeavouring to send the child to primary and junior secondary schools.

“The Act further states that stakeholders in education in a local government area shall ensure that every parent or person who has the care and custody of a child performs the duty imposed on him under section 2(2) of this Act.”

The act also specifies that a parent who violates the aforementioned provision should, upon the first conviction, receive a reprimand.

“On a second conviction, a fine of N2,000 or imprisonment for a term of one month or both; and on subsequent conviction, to a fine of N5,000 or imprisonment for a term of two months or to both.”

The Senate, however, in its amendment, proposed N50,000 fines, instead of the N5,000 previously stated in the Act.

The amendment states, “Section (4) (b) of the Principal Act is amended by deleting N2,000 and inserting N20,000. Section (4) (c) of the Principal Act is amended by deleting N5,000 and inserting N50,000.”

It added, “Section 3(2) of the Principal Act is amended by deleting N10,000 and inserting N100,000.”

It stated, “A person who receives or obtains any fee contrary to the provisions of subsection (1) of this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding N10,000 or imprisonment for a term of three months or to both.

“Every parent shall ensure that his child receives full-time education suitable to his age, ability and aptitude by regular attendance at schools.”

However, the Senate proposes, N100,000 in replacement of the N10,000.

The Senate proposed, “Section 3(2) of the Principal Act is amended by deleting N10,000 and inserting N100,000.”