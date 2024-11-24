Enrol More Workers Into ECS, Labour Minister Charges NSITF

Share

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi has urged the management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to intensify efforts towards the enrollment of more workers in all sectors into the Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS).

The Minster who stated this in his address at the NSITF 2022/2023 Service Award held over the weekend in Abuja, also harped on efficient resource management as key to optimum productivity, while commending the Fund for contributing to the upliftment of the nation’s workforce.

Represented by the Director II, Social Security Department of the Ministry, Ngozi Anukwu, Dingyadi underscored the importance of the Service Award at a time when the Federal Government renewed emphasis on excellent stewardship as a precursor of optimum national productivity.

He said:“ This award ceremony is coming at a time when the government of President Tinubu is encouraging effective utilization of resources for optimum productivity. It came at a time when the Federal Government places more premium on the ratio of valuable output to input as a measure of efficiency and effectiveness in the service of the federation.

“Suffice that this award measures the ratio of the energies put in by the staff of the fund, especially the awardees in the implementation of the Fund’s social security mandate which anchors on the Employees Compensation Scheme(ECS).”

The Minister urged the recipients of the awards to see it as an opportunity to double down efforts towards the progress of the Fund and the nation.

Managing Director of the NSITF, Oluwaseun Faleye, said the occasion was not just an opportunity to celebrate exceptional contributions but also an avenue to reaffirm the core values of hard work, dedication, and excellence which is the hallmark of an efficiently run organization.

Faleye further assured that the strategic objectives of his administration which anchored on five pillars aim to re-engineer the fund and reach new heights in providing social safety nets to Nigerians, expressing pleasure that all hands were already on deck.

He said, “as we reflect on today’s recognitions, let’s consider what it means to truly excel. Exceptional performance goes beyond meeting targets or deadlines. It’s about going above and beyond, overcoming challenges, and embracing teamwork. It’s this commitment to our mission that drives our continued success.

“Over the past year, we’ve faced unprecedented challenges, yet it is during these times that the true strength of our team has shone through. Many of you have displayed resilience, creativity, and adaptability, turning obstacles into opportunities for growth. Your dedication, long hours, and personal sacrifices reflect an extraordinary commitment that deserves our deepest appreciation.”

Faleye further underlined the place of teamwork as a core factor in successful organizations, noting that while outstanding staff were being honoured, it should be placed on record that the achievements were the product of collective effort.

“It’s the collaboration, mutual support, and shared excellence that propels us forward. Together, we build a culture of success that will inspire future generations within our organization.”

Offering his gratitude to the awardees, Faleye urged them to remain a shining example to all through an unwavering dedication to duties for seamless service delivery to the Fund’s stakeholders.

A statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs NSITF, Nwachukwu Godson, noted that among the awardees were the General Manager, Compliance, Lateef Musa, who joined the service of the Fund in 1994, Ndakoji Musa, an Assistant General Manager and Chinenye Okoroafor, an Assistant Manager at the Lekki Branch of the Fund in Lagos.

