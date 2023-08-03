Enrique To Depart PSG Amid Mbappe Saga

Luis Enrique is already considering leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after joining the club earlier this summer.
The former Spain coach is said to be put off by reports suggesting the club director Luís Campos could be departing the club in the wake of the Kylian Mbappé transfer saga.
That revelation comes from Marca, who has suggested that the PSG manager is only willing to stay in the club if he continues to work with Campos.
The situation around Mbappé is also said to be a leading factor in Luis Enrique’s possible exit, which would come before managing a single competitive game for the Paris club.