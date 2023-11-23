Enrique Iglesias Sets To Drop Final Album As He Announces Retirement From Music

Famous Spanish singer, Enrique Iglesias is gearing up to drop what will be his final album as he announces his retirement from music after a solid 30-year career in the entertainment industry.

The 48-year-old Grammy-winning recording artist began teasing plans to stop releasing new albums all the way back in 2021. That will become a reality in 2024 with the unveiling of Final (Vol. 2).

He provided a timeline for the album’s release and opened up about what that meant for his career in a new interview.

READ ALSO:

He said, “It’s finished. It’s actually coming out in February. It’s completely finished. What I want to do is shoot one or two videos right before the second leg of the tour and launch it.”

He is currently on tour with Ricky Martin and Pitbull.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Enrique continued, saying, “I’ve been working on this album for quite a bunch of years. And for me it was always like I said, my final album… this is it. I don’t think — no, I know, I won’t be doing any more albums.”

Does that mean this will be the end of his career? He promised that was not the case as singles and other projects will still come.

“For me, in my life, I think this is that final one,” he affirmed about his decision.

If you missed it, Enrique is one of multiple famous men to discuss the size of their manhood in interviews.