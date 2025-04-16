Enough Of Senseless Killings Of Innocent Lives, Sultan Warns

Share

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III has warned perpetrators of killings and crime in the North and other parts of the country that enough is enough of the killings and it is time for action in addressing the myriad of security challenges facing the nation.

The Sultan, who disclosed this while speaking at the 7th Executive Council Meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers in Maiduguri yesterday, said: “Almighty Allah will judge everyone in our position if we allow innocent lives to be killed.

“We are here to help the political leaders to address the security challenges facing the North. We are not here to compete with you or the security agencies, but collectively, we will work to find solutions to our security challenges.”

The royal father said the security agencies are doing well, but they need to do more to address the security situation.

“You have to use intelligence gathering and work closely with us the tradition- al rulers to proffer solutions to the security challenges facing our dear country,” he added.

He urged Nigerians to stop giving crime an ethnic coloration as anybody found wanting for any crime should be treated as criminal.

Declaring open the meeting, Vice President Kashim Shettima assured the gathering that the Federal Government would work closely with the traditional institution to address security challenges facing the nation.

Represented by Governor Babagana Zulum, he commended the military for safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation and urged them to do more.

Also speaking, the Borno State Governor said: “Where there is no peace; there will be no education, no agriculture, and no commercial and economic activities.”

Also the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum/ Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Inuwa Yahata, urged security agencies to stop competing with each other as security is everybody’s business.

Share