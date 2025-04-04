Enough Of Horror On The Bloody Otedola Bridge In Lagos

Share

Sir Michael Otedola served as the ninth Governor of Lagos State between 1992 and 1993. His brief statesmanship was considered momentous enough by Lagos State to have an estate, Otedola Estate, named after him.

The Estate is situated just beside the now popular Otedola Bridge. Without an official stamp, Otedola Bridge was appropriated by public sentiment as an extension of the estate.

While the Estate has lost its original allure and faded into obscurity, the nonchristened Otedola Bridge, located a few meters from the Lagos end of the boundary between Lagos and Ogun States on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, has become more popular.

However, Otedola Bridge now occupies a big spot in the book of infamy in Lagos as it has become a killing field with records of disasters and fatalities that have made the ground around it blood-soaked.

The former governor’s tenure now seems to be more remembered by the Bridge than whatever achievements his administration made. The bridge is presently known more for being a black spot, short of calling it a slaughter slab for commuters through auto crashes that occur there regularly.

Otedola Bridge has cut short many lives in contrast to the quiet life of Baba Otedola, nicknamed ‘Baba Go Slow’ as a governor then. Until concrete steps are taken beyond grieving and messages of condolence, the end may not be in sight to the disasters on the spot. Like other big cities, Lagos has many ugly spots, but when it comes to danger zones, no spot beats Otedola Bridge’s notoriety.

Approaching Otedola Bridge is enough to make one develop what psychologists call panic disorder or irrational terror. Some indeed develop a paralysing phobia and crippling fear whenever they have to be on the bridge. Don’t blame them. Records of accidents and horror on that spot are alarming. That is why commuters on that bridge don’t stop praying until they have crossed the Zone.

Though saying prayers is good while on the road, this has not helped much, and that is why accidents keep re-occurring there, recording fatality at each strike. Being a busy road, accidents on the bridge always involve multiple vehicles and casualties. It has become a risky adventure commuting on the bridge, and many do that daily out of necessity.

For decades, the spot of about 50 meters has been painted regularly with the blood of the young and old. It has nothing to do with the work of the demons. It is simply a consequence of the road conditions, engineering defects, and environmental factors in addition to the carelessness of some drivers.

The inherent hazards on that stretch include cliffs, sharp curves, heavy traffic, and poor road design. All these make it difficult for tanker drivers, especially to maneuver. If the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) were to keep records of deaths that occur on Nigerian bridges, Otedola Bridge would be at the top.

In early March, a young couple, a banker with Zenith Bank, Chiedozie Okoye, and his wife of two weeks, Joan Chidalu, an America-based nurse, became the latest victims as they perished in the inferno that engulfed the area when a gas tanker fell, characteristic of the accidents on that spot.

On January 7 of this year, an accident occurred on the same bridge with a casualty. A series of accidents had continued to occur on the spot, but that of June 28, 2018, was more horrific.

Twelve persons were roasted in the fire that erupted when a petrol tanker fell and exploded that sad Thursday evening, in addition to 54 vehicles that were burnt. Otedola Bridge now occupies a space among the world’s list of bridges with records of regular disasters like George Washington Bridge (New York City, USA), Golden Gate Bridge (San Francisco, USA), Tsing Ma Bridge (Hong Kong), Seohae Bridge (South Korea) and Rio-Niteroi Bridge (Brazil), among others.

Lagos State seems to have only mastered the response template of sending rescue missions each time a disaster strikes there. The reactive effort is limited to putting out fires and managing traffic. The state seems not to know what to do to prevent accidents on that spot.

The emphasis has been on rescuing and not prevention. This is grossly unsatisfactory and indefensible. Right, the road belongs to the Federal Government, but to say that Lagos is not doing enough is an understatement as the first primary stakeholder.

The government may be busy with many other public interest projects, but what is more important than the safety of lives? Why can’t Lagos move to repair the section and claim a refund later from the Federal Government as it has done on several federal projects done in the state? The efforts of the state government have not measured up on this death tarp.

Coordination of efforts by the Federal and Lagos governments is required on the bridge. It is expected that the Federal Ministry of Works, as the owner, should take concrete actions to effect corrections on the defective engineering design on that section and deal with other sundry causes of regular crashes.

But characteristic of slow institutional response to serious matters, calamities on the bridge seem not alarming enough to warrant an emergency response from appropriate authorities.

Maybe they are waiting for a king to die on the bridge before taking action. One would have also thought that the ongoing expansion reconstruction on the expressway by Julius Berger should have been used to correct whatever defects exist on that section of the road.

A remedial approach is urgently needed like it was done for the Millau Viaduct Bridge (France), Tacoma-style retrofit (Canada), Tyne Bridge (UK), Story Bridge (Australia), and even in Maputo-Katembe Bridge (Mozambique) in 2019.

Some years ago, the Ojo end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway used to be plagued with similar experiences of recurring road accidents, but after the re-construction work and the erection of a massive roundabout at the site of the frequent fatal accidents, the demons there vanished, and accidents gradually become history.

It is hopeful that if the same responsive action would be taken at Otedola Bridge, especially along the steep spots, in addition to other safety measures, safety would return to the site.

