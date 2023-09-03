Enough of Expulsion Threat On Fayose– PDP Chieftain

…says those behind call worked against party during governorship poll

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, High Chief Tunde Ogunleye has cautioned some party members calling for the expulsion of former governor Ayodele Fayose, from the party. Ogunleye, a former commissioner for Public Utilities during the second administration of the former governor, reacted to a resolution at the end of the PDP stakeholders’ meeting recently where some party chieftains reportedly demanded for expulsion of the former governor from the party.

The PDP stalwart in a swift reaction while speaking with the Sunday Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital declared that those making such proposition were moles in the PDP who left the party despite the free and fair governorship primary election conducted in the state last year and went ahead to work for the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Engineer Segun Oni. Ogunleye added that Fayose remains a committed party leader ready to sacrifice for the party if put in order.

“There should be enough of this threat. PDP is in the habit of threatening their members that they are going to expel them and if threatening they are going to expel governor Fayose, they should go ahead and do it and let’s see how it goes.

They started last year they would expel him, they would remove him from the party , they should go and do whatever they feel they should do , enough of all these threats every time” . He said the threat is coming “because of the fact that the former governor commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for doing well in the state and they termed that as an anti party activity. These proponents making the suggestion that the former governor be expelled for anti party activities, majority of them worked against PDP in the last governorship election in Ekiti state.