The rising cost of cement and reinforcing bars which are key component raw materials in the Construction Industry which employs over 70% of youths is obviously a calculated attempt by a cartel and cabal to strangulate the economy and government of the day. It is pertinent to note that if you say the government is insensitive, then these members of the cartel and cabal are not only insensitive but babaric and devilish.

The populace suffering from this dastardly act have relations and family members suffering this same faith. The Government should sanction the key players and allow importation of food and cement (at least temporarily) into the country and make very stringent rules on dollar transactions that will increase the inflow of the dollar and discourage trading in the dollar that has enriched some banks and the cabal.

More investors should be allowed to invest in the cement production for which most raw materials are from Nigeria and regulate the activities of Steel companies. government needs to wake up. The media team of Mr President should wake up to their responsibility. Feeding the media with half truths is dangerous. Enough is Enough.

•Dr. Emem Coffie wrote in from Akwa Ibom