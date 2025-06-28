Enough Is Enough: Nation’s Cry To End Terrorism, Violence

From the scorched villages of Borno to the farmlands of Benue, Nigerians across ethnic and religious lines are uniting behind one desperate plea: “Enough is enough.” As the nation reels from relentless attacks, recent massacres in Plateau, Zamfara, Benue, and Borno states have reignited calls – from the presidency to traditional rulers and civil society – for decisive action to halt the bloodshed.

A grim toll across states

Benue: On June 14, gunmen killed over 100 residents in Yelewata village, setting homes ablaze and slaughtering victims in their sleep. Just weeks earlier, coordinated attacks in Gwer West and Apa LGAs claimed up to 30 lives. A recent study revealed that insecurity has slashed agricultural output by 21% in the state’s most affected areas.

Plateau: In December 2023, the “Christmas Eve massacres” claimed between 150 and 200 lives in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi LGAs. Renewed attacks in April and May left another 88 villagers dead.

Zamfara: Daily, bandit raids have sacked over 638 villages in the past two years. In April alone, more than 100 civilians were murdered within 48 hours.

Borno: Terror persists. A recent suicide bombing at a Maiduguri restaurant killed 10. Earlier in 2024, three coordinated bombings in Gwoza – targeting a wedding, hospital, and funeral – claimed 32 lives.

Leadership Responds: “No more impunity”

Tinubu orders security agencies to act swiftly

During a visit to Benue in the aftermath of the Yelewata massacre, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu issued a stern directive to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, to immediately arrest those responsible for the killings.

Speaking at the Government House in Makurdi, the President questioned the absence of arrests:

“How come no one has been arrested for committing this heinous crime in Yelewata? Inspector General of Police, where are the arrests? The criminals must be arrested immediately.”

Tinubu also urged the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to intensify surveillance and intelligence gathering, calling for collaboration between communities and security forces.

He advised Governor Hyacinth Alia to establish a peace committee inclusive of past governors, elders, traditional leaders, federal officials, and non-indigenes to chart a path to lasting peace.

“Let’s meet again in Abuja and develop a framework for peace. I am ready to invest in that peace. We will convert this tragedy into prosperity,” the President said.

He instructed the state to allocate land for ranching and directed the Minister of Agriculture to follow up, while also calling for blood donations to aid victims at the Benue State Teaching Hospital, where he met with the wounded and medical staff.

“The value of human life is greater than that of a cow. We were elected to govern, not to bury people,” he stressed.

Traditional leaders echo the call

Chairman of the Benue State Traditional Council, Tor Tiv, Orchivirigh Prof. James Ayatse, praised Tinubu for becoming the first sitting president to visit victims directly after such an attack. While appreciating federal appointments given to Benue indigenes, he called for more inclusion and support.

He clarified the root of the crisis:

“Your Excellency, it is not herder-farmer clashes. It is not communal conflict or reprisal attacks. What we face here is a calculated, well-planned genocidal invasion and land-grabbing campaign by herder-terrorists and bandits.”

He warned that continued mischaracterisation of the conflict leads to poor responses and accused political actors of exploiting the crisis for selfish ends.

Root causes and structural failures

Experts and advocates identify key drivers behind the violence:

Land use conflicts: Age-old tensions between herders and farmers have been inflamed by competition over dwindling resources and the lack of a regulated grazing policy.

Ungoverned spaces: Groups like Boko Haram, ISWAP, and various bandit factions exploit poorly policed forests and rural areas to operate freely.

Culture of impunity: More than 10,000 lives have been lost in the last two years, with few prosecutions. Amnesty International warns that unchecked impunity emboldens further atrocities.

What Nigeria Must Do: A roadmap to recovery

Strengthen local security networks: Empower and coordinate vigilante groups like Amotekun, Civilian JTF, and local peacekeepers with state police and security agencies.

Prosecute perpetrators: Launch transparent investigations and prosecute war criminals to show zero tolerance for violence.

Reform land and grazing laws: Institutionalise ranching, end open grazing, and rehabilitate forested areas for agriculture and conservation.

Boost security capacity: Expand troop presence, deploy forest rangers and state police, and invest in surveillance technologies and intelligence units.

Promote reconciliation and dialogue: Facilitate healing between affected communities through inclusive dialogue, conflict resolution training, and interfaith programmes.

Conclusion: The Time to Act Is Now

President Tinubu’s vow to “convert tragedy into prosperity” has set the tone for national healing. But this vision will only be achieved if matched with bold reforms, justice for victims, and unity across Nigeria’s political, ethnic, and religious divides.

As community leaders, traditional rulers, and citizens raise their voices in unison, one thing is clear: Nigeria cannot afford to let another village burn, another child die, or another family mourn in silence.

The nation is at a crossroads. It must choose between continued violence or the hard but necessary path to peace. Enough is enough.