Enough Is Enough, Lookman Blasts Atalanta Over Transfer

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, relationship with his Serie A club, Atalanta, appears to have broken down after speaking out publicly for the first time about his desire to leave the Italian club.

In a strong and emotional message shared on his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts yesterday, Lookman said he has officially asked to leave the club.

He explained that his decision comes after months of what he described as broken promises and unfair treatment by Atalanta.

“Unfortunately, I feel I have no choice but to speak up for what I believe is right. Enough is enough,” the 26-year-old winger said in his statement, which has sparked reactions from fans and football observers.