Eno’s Wife Assures Every Child In Public School Of One Solar Lamp For Studies

Determined to encourage children in rural public schools to study at night without challenges of power supply, the wife of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Patience Eno has promised to ensure that every child in rural areas of the state has a solar lamp for night studies.

Mrs Eno who was a special guest of honour at the distribution of over 1000 solar lamps by FEYReP, a humanitarian organization floated by immediate past Akwa Ibom first lady, Dr Martha Emmanuel told the school children in various rural areas that the solar lamp will get to them no matter their location.

According to her, “I am calling on our school children to get ready to study as there will be no excuse of lack of public power supply again which stopped you from reading to pass your exams. Such excuses are gone and buried with the arrival of these solar lamps”.

She further highlighted, ” I wish to advise children to use the solar lamps well and improve in their studies which will encourage the donors to do more. We will ensure that the lamps go around every child in public schools in the state”

Eno commends her predecessor Dr. Martha Emmanuel for her untiring efforts to improve the lots of humanity stressing that after eight years of meritorious service as first lady, she is still striving to change the fortunes of indigent citizens.

She added, ” I admire your passion to contribute to the upliftment of humanity after eight hardworking years, when others have gone to rest, you are still running your passion. Today you are not just reaching out to Akwa Ibom people but the entire South South region.

Speaking earlier the founder of FEYReP and former Akwa ibom First Lady Her Excellency Dr Martha Emmanuel acknowledged that millions of people in Nigeria and the south south in particular still live without access to public power supply.

According to her, ” Today we take a giant step to bridge that gap through the distribution of solar lamps to school children in rural communities to aid their night studies and educational achievements.

She lauded the Global Green Sponsors KuCoin, Global CSR Foundation, and Griffin Consulting for partnering with Smiling Simon Greenbuild Foundation the Initiator of Light up Africa through the lens of Children in taking delivery of 2500 solar lamps from Total Energies for distribution to school children across the rural areas in the south-south region.

She expressed gratitude to the sponsors for choosing the FEYReP as their preferred partner for South-South region of Nigeria stressing that her organization will ensure that the solar lamps get to every household in the rural areas of the region where public power is not available.

” If KuCoin Global which is based in China is thinking about the welfare and wellbeing of the African children, then those of us here must strive to make our own contributions. FEYReP is striving to touch more lives because government alone cannot do everything.

Dr Martha Emmanuel who advised the students to use the equipment judiciously informed them to only expose it to sunlight to get it energized for usage adding that her organization is working harder to attract more life-touching projects to the region.

On her own, the Coordinator of Light Up Africa Chief Dr. Anita Nana Okuribido highlighted that the initiative is aimed at addressing the challenges of the dearth of public power supply by ensuring that each African child in the rural poor communities has access to at least one Solar reading light for studies at night

According to the Coordinator, ” Hundreds of thousands of African children especially in the rural poor communities have no access to affordable clean electricity, and once it is dusk for studies they mostly rely on kerosene lamps and candles both of which pose respiratory health risks, carbon emission, environmental pollution, and in some cases fire outbreaks from poisonous gases”.

Dr. Okuribido added, ” The benefits include promoting climate change and resilience in children through the use of green devices and conducting life skills opportunities to build green character and empower children to mitigate climate change.

She further highlighted that the initiative will promote a coordination platform for rural children which will harness the intrinsic green value addition to their coexistence in the ecosystem stressing that the creation of a community of sun energy-friendly products usage for African children while catching them young will be of great value to the continent.

Highpoint of the event was the distribution of the solar lamps to hundreds of school children drawn from Cornelly Cornelia College Afaha Oku, Apostolic Secondary School Ikot okposin, and Itam Secondary School Itu all in the state.

Students of the schools in their messages of appreciation expressed deep-seated gratitude to Martha Emmanuel for her benevolence and to the International sponsors for their love for humanity.