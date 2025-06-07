Eno’s Defection To APC’ll Unlock Opportunities For S’South Region – Okpebholo

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has hailed the defection of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that the move will unlock more opportunities for the South South region.

While congratulating Governor Eno on his decision, Okpebholo commended his alignment with the progressive vision and national agenda of the APC.

“This move demonstrates a profound commitment to the advancement and development of Akwa Ibom State, ensuring its seamless integration into the federal government’s developmental agenda under the Renewed Hope mantra of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Okpebholo said.

He added, “Governor Umo Eno’s decision to join the APC reflects his foresight and dedication to the welfare of his people. It signifies a strategic alignment that will undoubtedly unlock greater opportunities, foster stronger collaborations, and accelerate the delivery of democratic dividends to the good people of Akwa Ibom State.”

Governor Okpebholo emphasized the importance of unity and synergy between states and the federal government for optimal progress.

He expressed confidence that Governor Eno’s defection would strengthen the APC’s presence in the South South region and contribute significantly to national cohesion and development.

The Edo State Governor also assured his Akwa Ibom counterpart of the unwavering support and cooperation of the Edo State Government and the entire APC family.

