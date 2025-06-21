Eno’s Defection: PDP Still Intact – Enyong

Share

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Michael Enyong, has said the party remains strong and intact in Akwa Ibom State despite Governor Umo Eno’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with journalists on Friday in Uyo, Enyong—popularly known as “Babantan”—stressed that those who ensure electoral victories for the PDP in Akwa Ibom are still with the party and would sustain its winning streak in future elections.

Enyong recalled that he was declared the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2023 elections by both a Federal High Court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), before the Supreme Court later affirmed Umo Eno’s candidacy.

“I am Babantan, and I speak from a place of authority as a man who has consistently contested and won elections,” he said.

He noted his two-term representation of Uyo/Nsit Atai/Uruan/Ibesikpo Asutan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives during the 8th and 9th National Assemblies and his tenure as Chairman of the House Committee on Solid Minerals Development.

“In 2023, I contested for governor and was declared the authentic PDP candidate by the court and INEC before the Supreme Court reversed the decision in favour of Umo Eno. But I’m telling you without mincing words: the PDP in Akwa Ibom remains solid and unshaken,” Enyong said.

Describing the PDP as being deeply rooted in the political consciousness of Akwa Ibom people, he emphasized that the party’s structure remains strong and would field winning candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Enyong criticised Governor Eno’s defection as an act of “double standard,” especially over reported remarks that the governor would continue to control the PDP’s structure while being a member of the APC.

“I urge the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to stop Governor Umo Eno from interfering in PDP affairs in the state. You cannot belong to APC and seek to influence PDP structure. That’s political deceit and unacceptable,” he said.

He also questioned the legality of Eno’s defection, arguing that Section 221 of the Nigerian Constitution mandates that a political party must sponsor a candidate for elections, and defecting without a credible reason could render such a mandate null and void.

“The governor has provided no justifiable reason for abandoning the party that gave him the platform. The PDP leadership should challenge this in court and declare the seat vacant,” Enyong added.

