Eno’s Defection: PDP Stalwarts Still With Party – Ex Rep

A PDP chieftain and former House of Representatives member, Dr. Michael Enyong, has said that the PDP in Akwa Ibom State is still intact and strong despite the Governor’s defection.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State against the backdrop of the recent defection of the governor Pastor Umo Eno, to Dr. Enyong (popularly known as BABANTAN) said that the people who make PDP win elections in Akwa Ibom State are still in the PDP and would sustain the winning streak of the party in future elections.

It could be recalled that Dr. Enyong had contested the 2023 Governorship election in Akwa Ibom State on the platform of the PDP. He was declared by the Federal High Court and recognised by INEC as the authentic Governorship Candidate of the PDP in the 2023 gubernatorial election in Akwa Ibom State, a victory he had clinched before the Supreme Court finally ruled in favour of Umo Eno as candidate.

“I am BABANTAN and I’m speaking from the place of authority as a man who has been contesting elections and winning. In 2015, I contested and won an election on the platform of the PDP to represent the good people of Uyo/Nsit Atai/Uruan/Ibesikpo Asutan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, during the 8th National Assembly,” Enyong said.

“In 2019, I also contested and won again on the platform of the PDP to represent the good people of Uyo/Nsit Atai/Uruan/Ibesikpo Asutan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, during the 9th National Assembly. I was the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals Development during the 9th National Assembly.

“In 2023, I also contested the governorship election in Akwa Ibom State and I was declared the authentic Governorship Candidate of the PDP by the Federal High Court and by the INEC, before the Supreme Court ruling which restored Umo Eno as candidate.

“I’m telling you without mincing words, that PDP is still intact in Akwa Ibom State despite Umo Eno’s defection.”

Michael Enyong, widely known and regarded as the Lion of Akwa Ibom Politics, further stressed that PDP is in the consciousness of the Akwa Ibom people and would always win elections any day in Akwa Ibom State.

“I’d like to stress that the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State is still intact and very strong despite the defection of Governor Umo Eno to APC,” he said.

Speaking further, Enyong said, “We’re ready to reorganize our party, the PDP in Akwa Ibom State, and prepare to win massively in future elections.

“I can assure you that PDP is still a religion in Akwa Ibom State. Major stakeholders in the Akwa Ibom politics are still with the PDP. We’re not worried at all by the defection of Umo Eno to the APC. Come 2027, PDP in Akwa Ibom State will file candidates for the general elections, and our candidates will win massively.”

The former Uyo House of Representatives member also chided Governor Umo Eno for his defection and described the act as “playing double standard.”

He called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to stop Governor Umo Eno from interfering in the activities and programmes of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State, as the Governor was quoted as saying that he would continue to control and influence the structure of PDP from APC.

“I want to also mention here that it is an issue of playing double standard because he made a comment that while he defects to APC, he would also hold on to PDP structure so that no one can use the platform of the PDP to fight him; such statement is double standard and unacceptable,” Enyong said.

While answering questions on the legality of the Governor’s defection to the APC, Hon. Michael Enyong said defection from one political party to another carries some legal implications.

He said that Section 221 of the Constitution states clearly that a political party shall sponsor a candidate in an election, adding that it is illegal for Umo Eno to defect to the APC after riding on the platform of the PDP to clinch victory at the polls.

Enyong also said, since Umo Eno has not provided a sensible reason for leaving the PDP, the national leadership of the party should declare the Governor’s seat in Akwa Ibom State vacant and also challenge his defection in a court of law.

