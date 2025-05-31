Eno’s Daughter Accuses Gov Of Sacrificing Late First Lady

Share

Jane Edidiong Ufot, the daughter of Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno, has posted a video on social media accusing him of sacrificing his deceased wife (her mother). Patience Oluwakemi Umo Eno died in September 2024 over an undisclosed illness.

Mrs Ufot, appointed as a Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Safety and Environment, blasted her father, insisting that she would not be sacrificed the way her mother was, alleging a sinister threat to her life and that of her little daughter.

“I’m not a sacrifice, mummy was, but I’m not,” thundered the governor’s daughter.

Mrs Ufot handed the phone to her little daughter, who appeared to be on a video call with Mr Eno. Mrs Ufot told her daughter to ask the governor whether he wanted to kill her (his grandchild).

“So, Grandpa, do you want them to kill us?” the minor asked, repeating the question as instructed. “Do you want them to die like my baby brother died?”

There was no audible response from the governor during the exchange, and it remains unclear who the child was referring to when she mentioned “them.”

Mrs Ufot said her life was on the line due to undisclosed revelations that may soon come to light.

“If I die today or my daughter dies. If we die because God is exposing the truth, so be it. But my blood will not go scot-free,” the governor’s daughter cried out.

Reacting, a top government official, who pleaded anonymity, said that the video had been in circulation for about one month.

He maintained that there is no division in the family of the governor as evidenced in the manner the family in unison celebrated his two years in office.

“The government may still come up with an official statement on the matter if necessary,” he said.

