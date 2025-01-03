Eno’s Aide Warns Against Illegal Buildings Along Proposed Road Projects Route

Share

…as several buildings spring up on Afaha Offiong – Itreto Road

The Akwa Ibom State Government has warned against building illegal structures along roads designated for construction and expansion, saying the it will likely suffer monumental losses as the government will not be driven by sentiments to part with public funds.

According to the statement, while Governor Umo Eno is passionate about building and expanding infrastructure, especially to open up rural communities, he will not patronize dubious attempts to cook up illegal structures on project corridors, with a view to extorting funds from the Government.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Dr. Essien Ndueso, expressed this concern while reacting to the spate of unapproved structures springing up along the Afaha Offiong (Nsit Ibom)-Itreto (Nsit Ubium)Road project.

Speaking during a live radio interview with Correspondents in Uyo on Friday, Dr Ndueso expressed concern over the mushroom buildings springing up in the area, warning that the“Government will not condone antics meant to milk it for pseudo-projects.

“Illegal structures built along the right of way will be demolished without hesitation to pave the way for road projects,” he said.

“His Excellency the Governor has proposed the dual carriageway for Nung Udoe – Afaha Nsit Road to open up Ibesikpo and Nsit Ibom local government areas, and has also announced another dualization for Afaha Offiong – Itreto Road for the Agrarian communities within Nsit Ibom through Nsit Ubium”.

“That is the axis you have the Ibom Model Farm. And that is serious development springing up in those areas. As indigenes and primary beneficiaries, it is expedient for the indigenes to welcome this initiative with open arms rather than attempting to frustrate government efforts with shambolic demands”, Ndueso said.

He cautioned that such hasty constructions would not derail the Government’s agenda to implement meaningful projects for the benefit of Akwa Ibom residents.

“Once the bulldozers move in to establish the right of way, no amount of wailings, sentiments or traditional injunctions would prevail against the humming sound of the marauding machines.

“The Governor’s rural development plans will not be compromised by selfish interests,” he added.

Highlighting the high cost of building materials, including cement at ₦9,800 and a tipper load of sand at ₦45,000, the media aide warned against the financial losses individuals would incur when such structures are inevitably removed without any compensation.

The Governor’s aide emphasized that Governor Umo Eno’s administration prioritizes initiatives that support small and medium-scale enterprises and align with the ARISE agenda, and urged communities to embrace development projects rather than obstruct progress with unapproved constructions.

