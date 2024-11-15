Eno’s Aide Commends ARISE Enterprising Innovation Of College Students

Share

The students of Government Technical College, Ewet Offot, Uyo, have been commended for their efforts in imbibing the entrepreneurial and enterprising culture that Governor Umo Eno is instituting in Akwa Ibom State through the ARISE Agenda.

Due to the shortfall in white-collar jobs and the need to diversify into massive entrepreneurial ventures, Governor Eno has consistently encouraged young people in skills acquisition and capacity enhancement programmes to arm them ahead of the challenges of contemporary society.

Speaking during the Open Day/Departmental Day of the College in Uyo, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Dr. Essien Ndueso encouraged the students to remain focused on their studies and avoid getting involved in activities inimical to their growth.

He wondered why young people would join cult-related activities while in school, adding that the Grace of God and hard work have brought him thus far in life.

“If the Governor who superintends over the affairs of over 7.9 million people, could still find time to go through the rigorous academic process to earn a doctoral degree, then you people have no reason not to excel in your studies.”

Dr. Ndueso who was a special guest at the event, was conducted around the exhibition stands where the students in different vocational clubs in the school showcased their products and crafts.

He lauded the College management for embracing Governor Eno’s ARISE Agenda by encouraging students to join vocational clubs in the College.

The skills of the students were seen in their respective clubs, including farming, carpentry, motor vehicles, electronics, electrical, catering, entrepreneurial development, welding, and science fair club among others.

Items exhibited included electronic devices- fans, bulbs, amplifiers, lighting, metal doors, mini furniture, soaps, chalks, creams, vegetables, and pastries.

Also displayed were sundry mini-earthmoving vehicles, which the students used motorized devices to control.

Dr Ndueso who admired the skills of the young students, reiterated the premium the Governor places on Education and capacity enhancement, listing the Arise model schools, the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Center and the Ibom Leadership Entrepreneurial Programme as some of the pointers.

“I commend the Principal and management staff for ensuring the skills development programmes for the students.

“You are showing absolute support to Governor Eno’s entrepreneurship among young people in Akwa Ibom State”, he said, assuring that concerns raised by the school will be channelled to the appropriate authorities.

Speaking earlier, the Principal of Government Technical College, Mr Emmanuel Akpan thanked Governor Umo Eno for what he has done in the Education sector, saying that he has exceeded their expectations.

He further appreciated Governor Eno for taking care of teachers and by extension the entire Civil Servants in the State, affirming that the cap of leadership truly fits him without loopholes.

“ on our part, we are trying to imbibe the culture of the Arise principles on our students by creating awareness through inscriptions on the walls across the school”.

He highlighted the challenges facing the college including a paucity of raw materials for the clubs, a functional power-generating plant and other learning facilities.

The students later performed through songs and dramas to the admiration of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Entertainment Industry, Mr. Moses Eskor.

Share

Please follow and like us: