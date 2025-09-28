Eno’s Aide Charges Broadcast Trainees On Diligence

Beneficiaries of the ₦1.6 million broadcast training grant have been urged to be worthy ambassadors of Akwa Ibom State by demonstrating diligence and commitment during their forthcoming training at the National Broadcast Academy (NBA), Lagos.

The charge was delivered on Thursday during the official presentation of cheques to the eight beneficiaries by Dr. Essien Ekefre Ndueso, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, at a brief ceremony held at the Press Conference Centre, Government House, Uyo.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, Comrade Nsibiet John, and the Chancellor of the Coalition of Online Publishers Association, Akwa Ibom State (COOPA), Comrade Utitofon Morgan, alongside other media aides including Engr. Solomon Eyo, Dr. Imo Etimudo, and Mr. Emmanuel Akpabio, who came to support their colleague.

The beneficiaries, Imaobong Akpantuen, Treasure Esop, Florence Essien, Utibe Johan, Ukpono Matthew, Mary Augustine Etim, Ubong Inyang, and Anthony Daniel each received a grant of ₦200,000 to support their six-week professional broadcast training, which begins on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Ndueso said the gesture was motivated by his passion for professionalism in journalism and his desire to empower young Akwa Ibom people with skills that will enable them to contribute positively to society.

“The Akwa Ibom State Governor has set a template in human capacity enhancement through the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Center (DASAC) and the Ibom Leadership Entrepreneurial Development Centre,” he noted.

“The essence is to equip people with set skills for the opportunities being created in the State. The Governor is about to commence the construction of an ultra-modern digital Broadcast Station for the State-owned AKBC, which will require professionals who understand evolving industry trends.”

In his remarks, NUJ Chairman Nsibiet John commended Dr. Ndueso’s commitment to youth empowerment and advised the beneficiaries to take their training seriously, build meaningful networks, and view the grant as a platform for societal contribution rather than political patronage.

“Most people tend to misrepresent Dr. Ndueso, but I am aware of his numerous support schemes for young people in the State,” he said. “I’m happy that journalists are included in this training, and my leadership remains committed to promoting capacity building among journalists.”

Similarly, COOPA Chancellor Utitofon Morgan lauded the initiative, describing it as a forward-thinking intervention that would equip young media practitioners and strengthen the state’s image through professional storytelling.

“I have been a beneficiary of Dr. Ndueso’s benevolence consistently for over seven years, and I’m pleased that he has not relented in extending this gesture,” he added.

In addition to the ₦1.6 million grants, dignitaries at the event — including Mr. Solomon Eyo, Special Assistant to the Governor on Multimedia and Web Management; Dr. Imoh Etim Udoh, Personal Assistant on Research and Documentation; and Mr. Emmanuel Akpabio, Personal Assistant on Media — each made personal donations of ₦100,000 to further support the beneficiaries.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Florence Essien expressed gratitude to Dr. Ndueso and pledged that the beneficiaries would represent Akwa Ibom State with distinction at the academy and beyond.

The NBA training programme covers courses in Broadcast Production, Presentation Techniques, Journalism and News Writing, Media Marketing, Broadcast Engineering, ICT, and Digital Studio Management. It will run from September 29 to November 7, 2025.