Eno’s Administration Focused, People Oriented, Ambassadors Replies Critics

Miffed by the scratching criticism from some quarters that Governor Umo Eno has taken up jobs of Local Government Chairmen through recent interventions in remodelling primary schools and primary health care facilities in the state, the ARISE Ambassadors have explained that the governor’s actions were contained in his ARISE Agenda blueprint.

The group in a press briefing with Journalists on Tuesday in Uyo anchored by its spokesperson, Mr Aniekeme Finbarr said the governor’s ARISE Agenda is a product of several interfaces and dialogues with the people where their challenges were elaborately discussed and possible solutions offered.

According to Finbarr,” Governor Umo Eno is a homegrown leader who started his business in the state in 1995, he has a clear understanding of the problems confronting our people. He assembled all of this into the acronym ARISE, meaning Agriculture, Rural Development, Industrialisation, Security and Education as a platform to tackle the challenges Akwa Ibom is facing”.

Finbarr further highlighted, “People criticise his remodelling primary schools and primary health centres because they don’t understand that it captured under rural development stressing that governor Umo Eno is interested in giving Akwa Ibom children the same basic education obtained in advanced societies for free and compulsorily.

He explained, “The governor has planned for 10 model primary schools in the 10 federal constituencies, we have three ongoings at the moment and they are to be equipped with sports facilities, primary health centres for emergency treatment and a home for Headteacher and others. These facilities are what is obtainable in exclusive private schools for the rich but they will be free and compulsory for every Akwa Ibom child”.

Finbarr added that the schools will groom children with the best and up-to-date facilities to become well-trained and patriotic adults who will add value to the state and the nation.

The spokesperson maintained that the governor has in the last 90 says of his administration demonstrated a unique leadership style which has left people wondering if he actually behaves like a man with executive powers in Nigeria.

” They marvel at the way he stops at open market to discuss with traders and feel their challenges and also patronize them, he attends social functions of people not minding their societal status, he dashes into ibom Tropicana to get his hair cuts, he recently started flying Ibom Air to tell the world that the Airline is safe and comfortable for everyone. He acknowledged being the chief marketing officer.

“He has simply demystified governance as he is focused and people-oriented in his leadership”.