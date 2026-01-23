Enoidem Hails Eno For Re-Uniting Him With Political Leader, Akpabio

The immediate past National Legal Adviser of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Emmanuel Enoidem, has appreciated Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State for reuniting him with his political leader and President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

In the same vein, Governor Akpabio has commended Governor Eno for the prevailing political unity in the State, signalling that this will drive development in the State.

Akpabio gave the commendation when the Governor led a high-powered delegation of political stalwarts in the State to formally inform him of the decision of the former National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Emmanuel Enoidem, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Enoidem served as a Commissioner for eight years during the administration of Chief Akpabio as Governor. He later served as the National Legal Adviser of the PDP. He contested against Akpabio in the last senatorial election for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

Receiving the delegation in his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio said no price was too high to pay for peace and unity to reign in the State. He said the coming together of different political actors in the State was not just about winning the next election, but maintaining the prevailing peace in the State.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media/Communication to the President of the Senate, Anietie Ekong, quoted Akpabio to have said: “Many would think that you have wasted your energy and your time fishing for your children wherever they are.

“You are quenching the fire before the fire starts. All you want is peace. If Akwa Ibom cannot remember you for anything else, they will remember you as a true man of peace.

“In my time while contesting for a second term, I witnessed 200 brand new cars and over 500 Keke Naped along with the campaign office of the President, burnt down. So don’t think you are wasting your time.

Take a look at what happened during the Yuletide at the Christmas Village. The people were overjoyed, and you could see the peace that permeated everywhere. I am not a Pastor but the Bible says, ‘when the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice.”

In his remarks, Governor Eno said he came with the delegation to inform Akpabio about the decision of one of the illustrious sons of Akwa Ibom State to team up with the APC. “This is someone you have known. There are people whose stories will not be complete without you.

“There is time for everything. There are certain things that we have all agreed on. One is to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to return for a second term.

“And also to support you, the Senate President, to return to the Senate and, by the grace of God, retain your position as the President of the Senate. Today, we are walking the talk that we are Akwa Ibom United, and we can all work together.”

Also speaking, Enoidem described Governor Eno as a “great unifier” and recalled how the Governor had persisted in persuading him on the need to join him in the APC.

Addressing the Governor, Enoidem said: “Your Excellency, I want to thank you for connecting me back to my former boss. We may have had political disagreements, but Senator Akpabio has remained my boss, and even before today, I had told you I would work for him to return to the Senate.”

Enoidem would be formally received at a rally in Utu Etim Ekpo, Etim Ekpo Local Government (today), Friday, January 23.