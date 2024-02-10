Enoh’s Leadership, Boost for Eagles –Iloenyosi

Chairman Anambra State Football Association Chikelue Iloenyosi, has commended the Minister of Sports Development Senator John Enoh, on the progress made in Nigerian sports. Iloenyosi said the Minister had shown great leadership in propelling Nigeria’s sports to splendid heights.

In his words: “The current minister of sports Senator Enoh, is a man of little words but very pragmatic in his approach to changing the narratives in Nigerian sports, we have not had this level of sanity among sports federations in recent years, but since the Minister came into office things have truly changed for the better.”

The ex-international who was part of Nigeria’s football team to the 2000 Olympic in Sydney further laud Enoh for his unflagging support for the Nigeria Football Federation lead my Ibrahim Gusau. ”We are all happy that the Eagles are in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, the professional working relationship between the Nigeria Football Federation and the sports ministry has helped the team prepare and remain focused on winning the trophy for Nigeria, this are the king result you get with a truly dedicated leadership”.

Ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Iloenyosi, also know as “D General” among the Football family, expressed confidence in the country’s ability to return from the games in flying colors based on the preparation of the respective federations with already qualified athletes and the support of the Sports ministry under the able leadership of Senator Enoh.

”I am confident we would win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tittle this Sunday, but another event Nigerians should be focused on is the Olympics in Paris this summer, we are in a decent state in our sporting history and I believe our beloved nation will shine at the games based on the successes recorded this far. “ Iloenyosi, is currently in his second year in office as Chairman Ananbra State Football Association, and he has succeeded in hosting several grassroots football tournaments in the state with over 1,000 young footballers in attendance at every event.