Enoh’s exit as good riddance and the hurdles before Dikko

The minor cabinet rejig announced by President Bola Tinubu during the week has a huge effect on the sports sector. The ministry of sports was scrapped by the Federal Government just as the former minister, John Enoh, was axed and ‘demoted’ to become Minister of State for Trade and Investment. No doubt, Enoh’s exit was can better be summarized as good riddance …The former minister did not make the expected impact people were yearning for in his spell in office. He came in with promises and till Tuesday, he did little or nothing to boost sports. The zero medals recorded at the Olympic Games in France and the below average outing of Nigeria at the Paralympic Games, also in France were major setbacks for Enoh. It was more disheartening because the Federal Government committed N12bn to the games and no result to show. There were no policies that could be credited to him or major steps one can recall. His intervention in the Super Eagles 20-hour delay in Libya was a major plus for Enoh but sadly it was coming at the eve of his tenure when his cup was already full. Certainly, Sport will not miss Enoh and if on the contrary, he will be missed for good.

The scrapping of the ministry has been in the pipeline for a long time and so the return of the National Sports Commission did not come as a surprise. Rather, the emergence of former chairman of the League Management Committee, Shehu Dikko as the Director General of the NSC. It was shocking. Dikko has been in football for so many years and rose to become the Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation. He is also a sports marketer and have influence with the corporate Nigeria to get sponsors. Not much is known about him in other sports discipline and this already raises the question of whether the President has appointed a pure football person to administer the entire sports.

The return of NSC is a very good development and only people who know the ideals will understand. The NSC even as an arm under the ministry or as a government arm is expected to have technocrats, core experienced professionals who can plan for competition, project for athletes and work about overall growth of the sector from the schools and grassroots in general.

I recall the likes of Babayo Shehu I and Alex Akinyele (both late) in the NSC of old and in recent time, Dr Amos Adamu, Patrick Ekeji and Alhassan Yakmut will readily come to mind.

The experience of Adamu, Ekeji and Yakmut will be relevant in the newly reconstituted NSC just as I expect Dikko to consult with these people to fashion out a way forward. There are many ‘committee books’ in the shelve of the NSC and the sports ministry. These could be useful to form a template for the running of sports in the country.

Dikko should also note that funding is a key problem in sports today. Government cannot do it alone and so private sector investment is needed just as there must be a deliberate effort to develop sport from the grassroots and also the schools. There should be transition across age grade sports discipline and also proper continuity of existing programmes.

Sports federations should be assisted in staging their programmes especially qualifying events for continental and global events

The very last DG of the NSC before now, Alhassan Yakmut, said the return of NSC was a good development but added that Dikko must consult widely to find his bearing as the man in charge.

“We always have one politician who doesn’t like one thing or another and they will come around to scrap the commission. Between 1973 and now, the commission has been scrapped more than five times. And each time it comes back, it has to start afresh. And so sports doesn’t enjoy sustainability when you remove the sports commission. Each time it happens, you begin all over again and that has not really helped the growth of sport,” Yakmut said.

And so Dikko is expected to start all over again. It will not be an easy journey but as an intelligent young man, he is expected to whether the storm and steer sports into better stead off the abyss in which Enoh has placed the sector.

I welcome Dikko to a familiar terrain but this is much more than the domestic league or football, it is about wrestling, swimming, athletics, basketball and about 25 other sports disciplines. A template of how to get right leadership for these federations is also very crucial. We need leaders like the wrestling boss, Daniel Igali, who knows where the shoes pinches. The tenure of federation bosses is yet another issue as experience could crucial. No one is happy Igali will take a bow as wrestling boss but there could be legislation to correct this in future. Good riddance Enoh, welcome Shehu Dikko!

