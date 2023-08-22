Enoh resumes at makeshift office as Youth minister takes over Dare’s seat

New Sports Minister John Enoh is yet to fully settle down to work because his permanent office is not ready, New Telegraph has learnt. Enoh was sworn in on yesterday alongside 44 other ministers as President Bola Tinubu formed his cabinet and instead of the former lawmaker resuming at the office vacated by his predecessor Sunday Dare at the Federal Secretariat, he moved to an office at the Moshood Abiola, Stadium. The Minister of Youth reportedly occupied the former Dare’s office. Youth and sports development were part of one ministry during the last dispensation.

“This affects all the newly created ministries but the sports minister should have been allowed to occupy Dare’s former office because sports is a better entrenched entity than youth. I learnt Enoh will move to a permanent office soon,” a source said. Meanwhile, Enoh has called for collaboration and synergy with relevant stakeholders in and outside the sports industry to develop the sector in line with contemporary realities.

The Minister made the call today in his office at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, shortly after his assumption of He stated that President Tinubu is passionate about the development of sports in the country and that is why, in his wisdom, he assigned a Minister to specifically drive the development of the sector. Senator Enoh explained that the collaboration has become imperative, especially, because sports is not only one of the most unifying factors for all Nigerians but also one of the key sectors that contributes to the socio-economic development of the nation