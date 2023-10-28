Enoh Hails Sports Performance Reward Fund

The Minister of Sports Develop- ment, Senator John Enoh, on Friday in Abuja described the Sports Performance Reward Fund (SPRF) as a well-packaged initiative that is worthy of praise. The Honourable Minister made the comment when the Board of Trustees of the SPRF paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Senator Enoh further said the SPRF “will fill a major vacuum – the nexus between performance , incentives and rewards – that has dogged Nigeria’s sports for years,” adding, “the growth of the sports sector will thrive much better in the hands of the private sector. “The feel and nudge I am getting from the Presidency is to get the private sector to invest more in sports and if there is one group that I need to work with, that body is the SPRF.

You will have the full support of the government.” Enoh’s remarks followed a brief presentation by the President of the SPRF, Engr/Dr Musa Kida who said two of the major aims of the SPRF were to institutionalize a sure reward that will be there for generations of Nigerian youth and motivate them to put in the hard work and sacrifice to excel on the global stage and secondly, to attract and motivate the private sector to invest in sports.

Kida said the SPRF aims to raise N10bn that will be available for rewards to generations of sports men and women who finish on the podium at the Olympics, Commonwealth, All Africa Games and major World championships The Fund plans to reward an Olympic gold with N10m, Silver N7.5m and Bronze N5m. A Commonwealth gold will attract N5m, silver N3m and bronze N2m while the All Africa Games and major World Championships will attract the same reward of N3m for gold, N2m for silver and N1m for bronze.