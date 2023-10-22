Eno Woos Investors, Seeks Partnership At London Business Summit

Governor Umo Eno has invited delegates to the London Political Summit Awards, to consider Akwa Ibom State as the best destination for their investments and leisure.

Speaking at the just concluded Summit over the weekend, Pastor Eno highlighted the potentials that abound in Akwa Ibom and his ARISE Agenda economic blueprint, expressing his readiness to welcome people to invest in the State.

At the summit which had former Governor of the State, Mr Udom Emmanuel as the keynote speaker, Pastor Eno explained that programmes encapsulated in his blueprint are in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, adding that his administration was ready to partner with other governments and private investors within and outside the State to realize his vision.

The Governor presented an award of Member of Parliament of the Year, to Rt. Hon. Jonathan Ashworth, on behalf of the organisers.

He congratulated the Hon. Ashworth who has been the Member of Parliament representing Leicester South since 2011, and commended other awardees on their recognition.

Meanwhile, the Government of Akwa Ibom State has reached an agreement with the London Borough of Southwark, and Akwa Ibom indigenes in the United Kingdom to have exchanges on both the educational and cultural levels.

These agreements were reached at separate meetings held by the Governor with the Mayor of the Borough of Southwark, Michael Situ and some indigenes of Akwa Ibom State resident in the United Kingdom.

At the Council Hall of the London Borough of Southwark, the Governor, who was received by the Borough’s Worshipful Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and other members of the Borough’s Council, proposed an education and cultural exchange on both Government to Government (G2G) and business to business (B2B) levels.

Governor Eno also proposed knowledge sharing between teachers and students in both classes.

While appreciating the agreement for a partnership between the Borough and Uyo local governments area, the Akwa Ibom State Chief Executive Officer directed his Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Frank Archibong to facilitate its implementation.

The Mayor expressed great delight in the Governor’s visit and optimism about the benefits that the collaboration between the two governments can bring.

He said his officials were ready to visit and commence deeper discussions on areas of bilateral interest.

The Mayor presented the Governor with some official Memorabilia from the Borough of Southwark.

At a meeting with some Akwa Ibom citizens, where he briefed them on the promises and prospects embedded in the ARISE Agenda and the diaspora opportunities therein, Pastor Eno expressed his readiness to collaborate with Akwa Ibom citizens in the diaspora throughout his tenure.

Governor Umo Eno expressed confidence in the capacity of the diaspora to contribute positively to the economic development of the State.

Making their contributions at the meeting, Dr. Ikpe Emmanuel Ibanga (course director at Leeds Beckett University), Dr. Itoro Akpan (lecturer at Staffordshire University), Koko Udom Esq (Construction, Nuclear, and power expert), Francis Nkenang (Senior Staff, Barclays Bank), Mercy Umoh (Cyber Security expert), Itiemoh Imoh (Programme Leader, Coventry University), Enobong Bassey (Hydrographic Surveyor), Miss Emem Ekanem (Lecturer, University of Greenwich) offered to lend their expertise in moving the state forward.

They further appealed to the Governor to interact frequently with the Akwa Ibom community in the United Kingdom.

Governor Umo Eno was accompanied on the visit by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Rt. Hon. Frank Archibong, Commissioner for Information, Barr. Ini Ememobong, Chairman Maintain Peace Movement, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, Chief Executive HENSEK Integrated Services, Engr. Uwem Okoko, and Dr. Frank Ekpenyong, SSA on ICT and Digital Matters.