Eno: Why I Returned To God In Special Thanksgiving

…receives unwavering support from Sen Akpabio, Others

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno on Sunday led the people of the state to God in a special thanksgiving service over his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

The elated Governor recalled with gratitude to God, the numerous pre and post-election litigations, 27 in all, with eight cases contested up to the Supreme Court stressing that it has been God all the way, hence the reason for the thanksgiving.

The thanksgiving, with the theme: My Heart Rejoiceth In The Lord,” took place at the “All Nations Christian Ministry International, Eket.

He also appreciated God for the peace and spirit of bipartisanship in the State where all Akwa Ibomites irrespective of political affiliations could share fellowship under the same roof and described it as the new Akwa Ibom.

According to him, “This is the new Akwa Ibom, we can work together, we can fellowship together, and we can worship together under one roof.

“Even if we are of different political parties, but there is respect for leadership. We will continue to work with everyone, to create a New Akwa Ibom. As long as I remain the Governor, I will work for the best interest of this State

The Governor added that like his predecessors in the State, he will serve passionately and contribute immensely to the development of the State throughout his tenure in office.

He noted that through his ARISE Agenda, and with the support of the people, his tenure will not be different from others before him, as he hopes to spend his eight years developing the State.

He appreciated God for the story of his life which is one of grace and mercies of God, saying, “I am living proof of grace and mercy.

“Let my story encourage you that God can lift a man and can also bring him down. It doesn’t matter your position, God knows your address and position.”

Governor Eno appreciated his wife, Pastor Patience Umo Eno, the Church, the political class, the people of Akwa Ibom State, the numerous political groups, and the youths among others, for their support before, during and after the elections, and assured that the best way to reciprocate the gesture is to serve the people and bring development across all sectors, in line with his campaign promises.

He equally appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for not interfering with the judicial process and also the judges at the different levels for allowing the Judiciary to remain the last hope of the common man.

In his message of felicitation, the President of the 10th Senate Senator Godswill Akpabio, assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, himself and the National Assembly will support the Governor to succeed.

Making reference to Governor Umo Eno’s inclusive leadership, he said, “Elections are over, governance has started and that is why we are here to show our support for the government and the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“Let me assure you of the total support of President Bola Tinubu and the 10th Senate towards the development of Akwa Ibom State.”

Akpabio commended Governor Eno for returning to thank God over his victory at the polls and the subsequent confirmation by the Election Tribunal, Appeal Court and finally the Supreme Court.

The sermon was delivered by Evangelist Gboyega Shitta, of Kingdom Power Ministries International, based in the United Kingdom.