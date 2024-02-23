Eno: We Undertake Projects Base On Impact, Benefits To Masses

…Flags off roads in three LGAs.

Akwa ibom state governor Pastor Umo Eno has reiterated his administration’s determination to massively develop the rural areas stressing his commitment to selecting and undertaking projects is primarily on the basis of impact and benefits to the generality of the people, rather than satisfying and serving individual’s interest.

Pastor Umo Eno made the remarks during the flagging-off road construction projects to re-connect communities in Obot Akara, Essien Udim and Etim Ekpo local government areas of the state.

The roads flagged – off include 11.71Km Abiakpo Ikot Otu-Atan Ibong-Usaka Annang Road and Nto Ndang-Nto Ekpu road Road, with two bridges, each spanning 15 metres, and 16km Midim Atan-Ikot Inyang-Ikot Akpan Ekpeyong-Etok Uruk Eshiet-Ikot Imonte road, with 30 metres span bridge, linking some villages in Essien Udim and Etim Ekpo Local Government Areas.

Addressing elated community members at Essien Udim – Etim Ekpo access road at St. Paul’s Primary School Midim, Essien Udim, Governor Umo Eno said his administration is committed to the promise made during his campaign and urged the people to exercise patience as every part of the State will benefit from his administration.

The governor noted that he was moved by the sad stories of the community and especially, the “pregnant women sinking while crossing bridge” as was told by one of the community members, and assured that such sad tales will become history within the shortest time.

He stressed that the 16km Essien Udim-Etim Ekpo road and the bridge projects had no political motivation, but a pointer to his administration’s sensitivity to the plight of the people, especially the women and children who had been exposed to avoidable risk by using the collapsed road and bridge.

According to him, “We didn’t come to do this project based on political reasons. It is God who directs the government on this road project, not any politician.

“We are connecting two local government areas with this project.

“We want to thank our brother, Celestine Mel who has used his God-given talents to attract this project here.

“If you know this man, he is a critic in every sense, but I don’t have a problem with criticism, so far it’s very constructive and will bring good to the people, not just abusing the government.

“We want to thank you for drawing our attention to this road and to the various accidents and incidents that have occured here. We believe that by the Grace of God, all that will cease,” he said. This road when completed, will connect the people of Essien Udim with their kith and kin in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area.

At the Abiakpo Ikot Otu-Atan Ibong-Usaka Annang Road and Nto Ndang-Nto Ekpu road Road, in Obot Akara Local Government Area, the Governor who was moved by the outpouring of love and gratitude by the people also approved the construction of a model primary healthcare facility to replace the dilapidated Usaka Health Centre project initiated during the military era.

The Village Head, Eteidung Williamson Ndarake, had made a passionate plea to the Governor to intervene in the health facility and his request was instantly granted, with people responding with a roar of gratitude.

In their remarks, the members representing Etim Ekpo/Ika and Essien Udim State Constituencies, Chief Mfon Idung, and Prince Ukpong Akpabio respectively, as well as the transition chairmen of Essien Udim and Etim Ekpo, Dr Anthony Luke, and Mr Ekpuk Eshiet as well as a social critic Mr Celestine Mel, expressed gratitude to the Governor for the heartwarming intervention and assured of their people’s continuous support for full actualisation of the ARISE Agenda.

On his part, the Paramount Ruler of Essien Udim, HRM Obong Cosmas Akpan, also expressed profound gratitude to the Governor and prayed for God’s blessings and guidance to the governor.

To further convey their gratitude, the youths of Essien Udim presented the Governor with a “ Father of Rural Development Award”.

The two roads have been awarded to indigenous contractors, Tenth Investments handling the Obot Akara project while Nsik Engineering has been awarded the Essien Udim-Etim Ekpo Road project.