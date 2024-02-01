Eno Warns Criminals To Leave A’Ibom, Says State Safe Under His Leadership

Governor Umo of Eno of Akwa Ibom State has sent a strong warning to criminals to leave the state or meet their Waterloo

The Governor who was reacting to some cases of reported security infractions in the state said his administration will be forceful and resolute in his determination to ensure that the state remains one of the safest states in Nigeria.

Eno who made the remarks yesterday at a Send- fourth dinner and gala night” for Service Commanders who served the State and had been transferred for higher national responsibilities warned the criminal elements not to “test our resolve” stating that, “in the few days of transition of Service Commanders, there have been attempts to test our resolve in the area of security. I want to assure Akwaibomite that this State is safe and secure.

“We will stop at nothing to ensure the safety of our people. We are drawing up a new security architecture for the state and in the next few months, you will see the results and how serious we are.

“ So if criminals believe that Akwa Ibom State is a place for them to hibernate, I am warning them now that they will find this state too hot for them to stay. We have credible intelligence that some in our society, those living among us, are giving support, aid, and comfort to these criminal elements just to upturn the peace in our state and use it as a narrative.

“Let me say this emphatically and to assure our people that no matter how highly placed such an individual may be, such an individual will not be spared. We will mention your name and call you out. We will come after you. We will use every layer of intelligence available to track you, we are on top of this game, so be warned”

The gala which took place at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Uyo, last night, was also to celebrate Akwa Ibom sons who were recently promoted to higher ranks in the various services of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The Governor stated that he has always celebrated the selfless service of our gallant men and officers in uniform, right from when he was the overseer of the All Nations Christian Ministries International.

The Governor used the opportunity to thank the outgoing Service Commanders for their service to the state. “ I know this has been a season of transfers and promotions. I want to thank you for those long nights; thank you for allowing us to disturb your sleep. We thank you for your friendship and the synergy between the security services. We are deeply grateful and we will miss you, but we are assured in the belief that Akwa Ibom State will always hold a special place in your hearts.

“We thank the President and Commander-in-Chief for finding you worthy of elevation to the new ranks and added national responsibilities.”

In their separate remarks, the outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG Olatoye Durosinmi, outgoing Commander of 2 Brigade, Major General Ken Chigbu, and one of the newly promoted sons of Akwa Ibom State, Rear Admiral E. Ebe, appreciated the Governor and the State for the gesture of appreciation and assured the Governor, it will motivate them to do more for the state and the nation in general.

They solicited support for the Governor across all layers of the society and sued for unity and love for the state.

In attendance at the event among others were, the Immediate past Commander of the 2 Brigade, Major General Ken Chigbu, AIG Olatoye Durosinmi, immediate past State Director of the DSS, Mohammed Modibbo Kaumi, Air Commodore Okey Okpara, ACG Francisca Dakar and Navy Captain Yahu

Among the newly promoted Generals from Akwa Ibom State were: Major Generals W. B Etuk, V. Emah, E.E. Ekpenyong, Rear Admirals E. Ebe and A. Uko.

The event was also graced by the wife of the Governor, Pastor Patience Umo Eno, the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, former Deputy Governors, Noble Lady Valerie Ebe, whose son, was one of the newly promoted officers and Moses Ekpo.