Eno Warns Against Reselling Of Christmas Village Kiosks At Inflated Rates

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has warned that he will deal decisively with anyone involved in illegal sales of kiosks to the public at inflated prices.

The Governor has also warned that his government will not tolerate any display of fetish traditional masquerades and performances this year.

Governor Eno spoke when he unveiled a range of newly acquired waste management equipment in Itam, Itu, for the Akwa Ibom State Waste Management.

The equipment launched included Waste Compactors, Garbage Trucks, Recycling Bins, and Containers, among others.

“Now, I have credible intelligence that some people went and bought some shops at the Christmas village and are now re-selling for as much as N300,000.

“If anybody tells you to pay N300,000, please report the person immediately. Anybody who is selling the shop, just take the shop, pay the person N100,000, and if he asks you for balance tell them to meet Umo Eno”.

“And I’m asking the Honourable Commissioner for Culture and Tourism to correct that immediately.”

The Governor said he had credible intelligence that the kiosks, initially purchased at 100,000 naira, are being resold at 300,000 naira to vendors and warned that anyone caught engaging in this illegal activity will face the consequences.

On displays in the Christmas village by the respective local government areas, he said that as a Christian, he will not tolerate any diabolical masquerade, neither will he promote rituals.

“When you are packaging, local government leaders, stakeholders, get involved. We want to see our foods and the decent display of our values”, he quipped.

On the new sanitation equipment, Pastor Eno mentioned that Akwa Ibom State is renowned for its spotless streets and general hygiene practices which is why the state government is determined to maintain this reputation by investing in equipment to support waste management.

“I want to urge the Chairmen of local governments to collaborate closely with the agency in ensuring the delivery of their services, he said.

The Governor announced that there will be an award awaiting the cleanest local government areas, while a task force will be inaugurated to prosecute those responsible for the indiscriminate dumping of refuse and those with unkempt surroundings.

He announced that “this morning, I’ve met with about 41 contractors, and we’ve spoken to them. They have assured us that they will work throughout this dry season.”

“ I’ll do the unannounced inspection at your site. Please mobilize to your site immediately, and let’s commence work”, he directed.

Earlier, the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Management Agency, Prince Ikim accompanied by members of the agency described the Governor as environment-friendly and assured of the improvement of the services of the agency.

“When we came into the office, two things were handed over to us, (dump site)Uyo village road and a compactor that wasn’t moving, he said.

“I want to thank the Governor for providing this equipment as there will be no room for

excuses or challenges because we will hit the ground running”, Prince Ikim said

In his welcome remarks, the Chairman of the Itu local government area, and the host community of the Agency, Mr Ubong Nkut thanked Governor Eno for visiting the area with development programmes.

Mr Nkut specifically thanked him for the flag off of the Nnung Ukot Itam – Ikot Ekwere road projects adding that the projects were a direct fulfilment of the Governor’s promises made during his campaign visit to the area and pledged the support of his people to the administration.

Mr Baba Owo, National Coordinator of Clean Up Nigeria Limited, commended the life-saving initiative of Governor Eno saying he has made a significant impact on environmental sustainability.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources, Mrs Ikwo Abia also expressed appreciation to the Governor for the initiative, saying that the ARISE Agenda has impacted well on the Environment.

