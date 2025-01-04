Eno Vows to Remove Illegal Buildings Along Projects’ Right of Way

Share

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State Government to remove all illegal structures along the various rights of way along project sites.

The vow comes just as the governor expressed his passion about building and expanding infrastructure, especially to open up rural communities but added that he will not patronise dubious attempts to cook up illegal structures on project corridors, with a view to extorting funds from government.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Dr. Essien Ndueso, expressed this concern while reacting to spate of unapproved structures springing up along the Afaha Offiong (Nsit Ibom)-Itreto (Nsit Ubium) Road project.

Speaking during a live radio interview with correspondents in Uyo on Friday, Dr. Ndueso expressed concern over the mushroom buildings springing up in the area, warning that “Government will not condone antics meant to milk it for pseudo-projects.

“Illegal structures built along the right of way will be demolished without hesitation to pave the way for road projects,” he said.

“His Excellency the Governor has proposed the dual carriage way for Nung Udoe – Afaha Nsit Road to open up Ibesikpo and Nsit Ibom local government areas, and has also announced another dualization for Afaha Offiong – Itreto Road for the Agrarian communities within Nsit Ibom through Nsit Ubium”.

“That is the axis you have the Ibom Model Farm. And that is serious development springing up in those areas. As indigenes and primary beneficiaries, it is expedient for the indigenes to welcome this initiative with open arms rather than attempting to frustrate government efforts with shambolic demands”, Ndueso said.

