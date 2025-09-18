Eno Vows To End Power Crisis, Declares A’Ibom Electricity Summit Open

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, on Thursday declared open the Akwa Ibom Electricity Summit 2025, describing it as a turning point in the state’s drive for energy security and universal access to power.

Speaking at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot Ekpene, Governor Eno said the summit must go beyond being “another talk shop” to producing a practical roadmap with timelines, clear responsibilities, and measurable outcomes.

“For decades, our people have lived with the paradox of great energy potentials but little to show for it. Electricity is not a luxury; it is a fundamental enabler of modern life. This summit should deliver a concrete action plan that ensures every home, every business, and every school in Akwa Ibom has reliable power,” he said.

Eno emphasized the need for collaboration with the Federal Government, recalling the recent Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Rural Electrification Agency to expand access in underserved communities. He stressed that the state’s reforms would be anchored on transparency, professionalism, and strong partnerships with the private sector, development partners, and host communities.

“Our vision is ambitious but achievable. We will not politicize electricity. We will build a state electricity market that stands the test of time and serves our people,” he declared.

In her welcome address, Deputy Governor and Chairperson of the Organizing Committee, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, described the summit as historic, noting that with the passage of the Electricity Act 2023 and the Akwa Ibom State Electricity Law 2025, the state had laid the foundation for its own electricity market.

“This summit is structured to align politics, policy, and investment with technical and financial reforms that will deliver real change,” she said, urging participants to approach deliberations with focus and seriousness.

In goodwill messages, the Minister of Power, represented by his Chief Technical Adviser, Hon. Adedoyin Oluwoniyi, commended the initiative, saying: “As Akwa Ibom is energized, industry will grow, productivity will rise, and the economy will expand.”

Development partners including UNDP and the UKNIAF pledged support for the state’s energy ambitions, while lawmakers, represented by Senator Ekong Sampson and Hon. Victor Nwokolo, promised legislative backing to ensure the success of the reforms.

The highpoint of the event was the unveiling of the State Electricity Regulatory Policy and the Akwa Ibom State Electricity Law, jointly performed by Governor Eno, Deputy Governor Eyakenyi, representatives of the National Assembly, the Minister of Power, and other dignitaries.

The summit, themed “Attaining Energy Security and Universal Access for Akwa Ibom State within the Framework of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry”, continues with technical sessions designed to produce actionable strategies for reliable power supply across the state.