Eno Urges Students To Shun Vices, Assures On Bursary, Ors

…As Students pass a Vote of Confidence on Governor.

Students of Akwa Ibom State extraction in higher institutions of learning have been advised to remain focused in their pursuit of academic excellence and avoid any anti-social behaviour that may stall their determination to excel in their chosen field of endeavour.

The State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno who made the remarks yesterday during a round table meeting with student leaders from all the clusters in the students community explained that as future leaders, they must strive to live above board in readiness to impact positively in the society.

The governor who spoke through his Personal Assistant on Students Affairs Comrade Wisdom Offong highlighted that the students’ Bursary will soon be ready for payment to all students of Akwa ibom state origin in all the Higher institutions across Nigeria.

According to him, “The software applications to be deployed in the execution of Geographic Information Systems (AKWAGIS), payment of bursary awards to undergraduates is ready and the process of ensuring that every student is carried along ongoing. This is done to ensure transparency and accountability in the entire process”.

He advised students to live exemplary Lives and serve as role models for their much younger ones while being conscious of their environment stressing that any suspicious movements should immediately be reported to security agencies.

The governor assured the students of his total support in ensuring the successful celebration of International Students Week while soliciting their continuous support and solidarity in the successful implementation of the ARISE Agenda blueprint.

Earlier the President, National Association of Akwa Ibom State Students (NAAKISS) worldwide, Comrade Ubong Ekwere had on behalf of members passed a vote of confidence on the Governor for his fatherly disposition towards students in the state.

He assured the governor of the determination of the students to support his administration and appealed for quick payment of Bursaries to all students from the state in the higher Institutions.

According to him, We are overwhelmingly passing a Vote of confidence on the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno for the bursary payment, the 100m educational intervention funds for students living with disabilities being the first of its kind, the building of model primary schools across the state, timely payment of WAEC fees for secondary school students and many more, just in a few months in office”.

Addressing Journalists after the meeting, Comrade Wisdom Offong said the meeting was a strategic engagement to discuss pressing issues bothering the student community and possible ways to chart a better course for the community.

He added, “The processes and progress so far made as regards the payment of bursary as approved by His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno was elaborately explained, the contributions, suggestions and observations of the leaders in attendance were noted and assured of a speedy response to the yearnings of the community.

The meeting which ended with dialogue with students expressing their views on issues relating to their activities was attended by Students leaders such as the National Financial Secretary of NANS, Comrade Ibiangake Asuquo, leadership of Students traditional rulers council, Sug Presidents, NANS Zone B Secretary, Leadership of NANS Jcc Akwa Ibom State Axis, Stakeholders of NANS, Stakeholders of NAAKISS, President of National Association of Akwa ibom state medical students (NAAKIMS), stakeholders of Akwa ibom state Female students, National Association of university students, NIger delta students union among others.