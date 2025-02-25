Eno Urges New Commissioners, SAs On Teamwork

Share

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has told new commissioners and Special Advisers to embrace teamwork, unity and passion for their jobs.

According to him, this will help his administration fulfill its promises to the people. He said: “You are to look for solutions and not engage in blame games while also working to tighten weak links and encourage deeper team spirit for the overall success of the team.

We have a blueprint, the ARISE Agenda, which in concrete and precise layers contains our dream for the development of our state.

“Your role, like Joseph, is to help further interpret the dream and vision by working collaboratively to prepare our state and people for years of continuous economic growth and prosperity. “This is not a war cabinet but a delivery cabinet.

“The central and defining element of this EXCO is unity of purpose, teamwork, and positive collaborations to deliver on our campaign promises.”

