Eno Urges LG Chairmen To Champion Rural Devt Efforts

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has urged Local Government Chairmen to champion government’s efforts at developing the rural areas as contained in the ARISE Agenda.

Speaking at the inauguration of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen for Nsit Ibom and Urue Offong/Oruko Local Government Councils, the Governor said the current administration is very committed to developing the rural communities.

He maintained that given the focus of the current administration, the state is heading to a point where local government chairmen will have to live within their local communities in order to galvanize development.

Governor Eno advised those who intend to serve at the local government level to ensure that they are resident within their areas as an executive bill will soon be sent to the State House of Assembly to that effect.

He congratulated the newly- inaugurated chairmen and their deputies and urged them to collaborate with other stakeholders to maintain peace and security in their respective domains.

The Governor who is evidently committed to the spirit and letter of the ARISE Agenda, used the opportunity to invite Akwa Ibom people across party lines to the Akwa Ibom dialogue and official launch of the ARISE Agenda slated for Monday July 24 to Thursday 27, 2023 at the Ibom Icon and Golf Resort.

Recall that the former Chairmen of Nsit Ibom and Urue Offong/Oruko LGAs – Hon. Eric Akpan and Hon. Precious Selong were elected and are currently serving in the State House of Assembly representing their respective constituencies.

Accordingly, their respective vice chairmen, Deaconess Otobong Sunny Aaron and Mr Oyosoro Okon Oyosoro succeeded them and were sworn in as Chairmen while Mr Mbosowo Charles David and Mrs Arit Sunday Ambit took the oath of office as Vice Chairmen for Nsit Ibom and Urue Offong /Oruko Local Government Councils respectively.