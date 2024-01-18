Eno Urges INEC To Remain Neutral, Fair In Conduct Of Elections

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to maintain its neutrality and remain fair to all parties in the conduct of elections.

The Governor made the plea on Wednesday when the State’s new Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Isah Shaka Ehimeakhe paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Uyo, as part of his familiarization tour of the state.

Governor Eno acknowledged the Commission’s record of conducting credible elections over time in the State describing the recent Supreme Court verdict on the March 18, 2023, guber election in the State as a collective victory and affirmation of INEC’s integrity in the conduct of elections in the State.

“We trust that you will continue to maintain a very neutral stand in your conduct as always.

“For us as a people, we believe that the will of the people should always be respected, and people should vote their conscience in elections.

He observed that elections in Akwa Ibom State have always generally been peaceful, fair, and credible and commended INEC for creating a level playing field for such to happen.

The new Akwa Ibom REC, Mr. Isah Shaka Ehimeakhe, thanked the Governor for the warm reception to the State and said his visit was to pay the Governor a courtesy call.

He pledged the continuous determination of the Commission to deepen democratic culture and inclusive electoral processes that will always uphold the will of the people.