Eno Urges CBN To Formulate Policies To Curb Inflation, Boost Economy

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has enlisted the support of the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) towards formulating monetary policies to bring down inflation and boost the country’s economy.

This was the hallmark of discussions with officials of the CBN led by the Director of Branch Operations, Mrs Elizabeth Fasoranti, who was on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Uyo.

Governor Eno who identified inflation as the bane of development, explained that the prevailing inflation in the country has affected all aspects of life by stifling government as well as individual endeavours and called on the Apex Bank to look inwards with a view to ameliorating the dwindling economy to improve on the living standard of the people.

“We appeal to the CBN to support us in terms of monetary policy formulation by doing everything to bring down the cost of inflation in our country”, he stated.

He told the CBN delegation that his government is working assiduously to transform the state into a tourist haven by consolidating on the past administration’s strides in infrastructure and tourism and announced the government’s intention to construct the road leading to the Blue River to ease the assessment of the tourist site.

“Actually, we are trying to build on the qualities that have made you choose Uyo for the conference; to build on our tourism and hospitality potentials. That is why when people stop by to see us and ask for courtesies, we do everything to receive them.

“It is part of sending the right signal to the world that we treat our people well, we give them the respect that will endear them to come again like you have acknowledged that you were very well received.

“The Beach in Ibeno and the Green River; the road that leads to the place is a bit bumpy but we are working towards opening it up as part of our strategic plans to boost tourism in our State, so that as people come to work, they can also find leisure, what we have popularly called the “Happy Hour” because all works without play make jack a dull boy.”

While commending Mrs Fasoranti for securing a vantage position as manager in the Apex Bank, Governor Eno noted that the days when women were relegated to the background were over and congratulated others and her colleagues for making it to the echelon of their careers.

The Governor applauded the branch comptrollers of CBN for choosing Akwa Ibom for their conference and assured of the continued commitment of his government to sustaining the peaceful ambience that makes the state a destination of choice for individuals and corporate organisations.

Earlier, Mrs Fasoranti had said that they were in Uyo for the 43rd Conference of the 37 Branch Comptrollers of CBN and decided to call on the Governor as a mark of courtesy to inform him of their stay in the state.

She noted the good road network, peaceful environment, hospitable nature of the people and healthy delicacies as some rare attributes that endear Akwa Ibom to the outside world.

Mrs Fasoranti acknowledged the state government’s collaboration with the CBN branch over the years and pledged their readiness to partner government towards achieving greater success.

She said already the Uyo branch of the Apex Bank has undertaken the renovation of a primary school in Nsit Ubium, the provision of a portable water scheme in Ibesikpo and the renovation of Ekemini Abasi orphanage in Abak as part of its Corporate Social Services in the state.

The CBN Director thanked the state government for the warm reception, even as he nursed the hope of more fruitful engagements between the government and the CBN.