Eno To SSG: You’re Epitome Of Excellence, Passion At 55

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has sent his felicitations to his Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah on the occasion of his 55th Birthday describing him as the epitome of excellence and passion.

In a Birthday message personally signed by the Governor, and made available on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno was effusive in his praise of the SSG.

The Release highlighted, “On behalf of the Government and the people of Akwa Ibom State, I join your family, associates, friends and well-wishers in wishing you a Happy Birthday!

“At 55, your story has been one of grace and mercy. You have packed so many accomplishments, impacted a generation of people and ring true the words of Abraham Lincoln that “ it is not the years in your life that count. It is life in the years.”

This statement further averred, “You have achieved all these because you are an epitome of excellence and passion. In all assignments you have been given, you have always risen to the occasion and worked to exceed expectations.

It added,“As the steady hand on the Engine Room of this Administration, I am proud to call you my friend, associate and a dependable ally.

“May your 55th birthday usher in more layers of grounding so you may continue to serve your State with gravitas and panache.

“Happy Birthday once again to the Champion of Uyo politics and our able SSG”!