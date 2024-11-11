Eno To Pay Workers 13th-Month Salary

Share

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno announced yesterday the state government would pay civil servants the 13th-month salary, popularly called “EnoMber” next month.

He made this announcement during the Eternity Mission International Church in Uyo. Eno also announced that the payment of the N80,000 minimum wage to all public servants would commence after the completion of the ongoing verification.

He added: “I am aware that quite a number of our civil servants have relocated within Nigeria while others have gone abroad. “We have to be sure that those receiving payments are real civil servants.

“My watchword since assuming office has been transparency and honesty in service deliverables and we have to ensure that we carry this through this verification which would soon be completed.”

Share

Please follow and like us: