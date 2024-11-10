Eno To Pay 13th Month Salary To Workers

Share

….N80,000 Minimum Wage to be Paid after Verification Exercise

In his passionate commitment to the welfare of public workers in the State, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno on Sunday announced that the 13th month salary, popularly known as “ Eno-Mber” will be paid next month to bring a more joyful Yuletide to civil servants in the state.

The Governor made this announcement during a church service at the Eternity Mission International Church in Uyo.

The 13th month salary, which the Governor started paying last year, was hugely popular amongst the State’s Civil Servants and the announcement of the planned payment again this year is expected to be massively received by the workers.

Governor Eno, also at the occasion announced that the payment of the N80,000 minimum wage to all public servants will commence shortly after completion of the ongoing proper verification exercise.

“ I am aware that quite a number of our Civil Servants have relocated within Nigeria while others have gone abroad. We have to be sure that those receiving payments are real Civil Servants.

“My watchword since assuming office has been transparency and honesty in service deliverables and we have to ensure that we carry this through this verification exercise, which would soon be completed.”

Governor Eno, also used the opportunity to discourage those who are constantly agitating for the disruption in the smooth and seamless relationship that has existed between the State Government and the Organized Labour to have a rethink.

“Since we came in, we have paid critical attention to the needs and the welfare of civil servants in this State.

“To date, we have paid N35 billion in gratuities to retired state, local government workers and primary school teachers in the State“.

During the last Public Service Week, the Governor had announced a bonus of N1.1billion naira to all public servants in the State, which was promptly paid.

Apart from prompt payment of salary, pension and gratuities as mentioned above, the Governor has also released and ensured prompt payment of Wage Award for 3 months to cushion the effect of high cost of living occasioned by fuel subsidy removal.

He is also committed to investing in Affordable Housing Scheme for Workers. Last September, 150 homes at the Grace Estate were given to Civil Servants from grade levels 1-8 free of charge through raffle draw

He had also given approval for the conduct of all Service Examinations in preparation for 2024 promotions as well as the release of 2023 promotion and an increase of pension to workers who retired before 2012.

Equally striking in the Governor’s dedication to the welfare of workers, was the approval given for release of outstanding 7.5% contributory pension to contributors as well as the appointment of 22 new Permanent Secretaries.

The Governor has enjoyed a robust Labour – Government relations and he remains dedicated to deepening and expanding the relationship and hopes for reciprocity on the part of organs within the Organized Labour.

