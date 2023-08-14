Eno To AKISAN: Your Srvices Are Needed Back Home

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has told Akwa Ibom citizens in the United States of America (USA), Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria (AKISAN), to prepare to offer their services back at home.

He said this in a recorded video message played to the audience during the gala night and fundraising dinner held as a part of the 36th Annual Convention of the Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria USA, held at Hilton Hotel San Diego, California over the weekend.

The governor appreciated the association for their contribution to the development of the state through diaspora remittances, medical missions, and other activities. He assured of his administration’s partnership with the diaspora community, which is evidenced in his appointment of Miss Linda

Akon Umoh and Dr. Frank Udo Ekpenyong as SSA Diaspora Affairs and SSA ICT and Digital Services, respectively.

The message was received with rapturous applause by the ecstatic audience, who had previously welcomed the First Lady, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, with different traditional dance displays.

In her remarks at the event, the First Lady appreciated the association for the warm welcome accorded her, since her arrival and reiterated the positive disposition of the administration towards the diaspora community.

She specifically assured that women and matters relating to them will receive adequate attention from the administration.

In his welcome remarks, the National President of AKISAN, Obong Itoro Akpaniquot commended the governor for his support to the association and for sending a delegation to this year’s convention.

He specifically appreciated the governor for inviting them to the State dialogue and onboarding their inputs in the ARISE Agenda.

Dr Akpaniquot promised the support of the Association to the administration.

During the dinner, funds were raised to help the association fund its yearly scholarship award for indigent students in Akwa Ibom State.