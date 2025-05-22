Eno Tasks NIPR On Positive Reportage Of Nigeria 

Share

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has charged the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to intensify efforts in projecting Nigeria’s positive developments, rich cultural heritage, and abundant resources to the global community.

Governor Eno gave the charge while hosting the President and Chairman of Council of the NIPR, Ike Neliaku, along with other council members of the Institute, to a luncheon at Government House, Uyo.

“The NIPR is expected to help brand Nigeria positively—both at the national and sub-national levels. Help us tell our stories in compelling ways that inspire investor confidence and attract global interest,” the governor said.

He decried the prevailing trend of negativity in media coverage, particularly in breaking news stories, and urged the NIPR to lead a change in narrative through developmental and constructive reportage.

“Unfortunately, in Nigeria, when you hear ‘breaking news,’ it’s often bad news. I believe we can change that narrative. Let’s make breaking news something positive that people look forward to,” Governor Eno said.

He emphasized the need for a balanced approach in evaluating leadership, advocating constructive criticism over constant negativity, regardless of the efforts made by leaders to bring about meaningful change.

“Let’s support our leaders. Leadership is a huge responsibility that requires encouragement. When they fall short, we should draw their attention respectfully. And when they do well, we must also acknowledge and highlight it. That way, leaders know we are sincere in our feedback,” he added.

The governor lauded the NIPR for its ongoing efforts in promoting professionalism in public relations and assured the Institute of continued collaboration and support from the state government.

He outlined some key development strides of his administration, particularly in tourism, aimed at diversifying the economy and positioning Akwa Ibom as a major destination in Nigeria.

“We believe that in the next two years, any visitor to Akwa Ibom will have an enriching experience exploring various sites and learning our history. We are not just building Ibom Air as Nigeria’s leading airline; we’re also developing a tourism hub in Ikot Abasi—featuring the Lord Lugard House, the Slave Trade Route, an international conference centre, and hotel facilities,” he stated.

Governor Eno expressed readiness to partner with the NIPR in telling the Akwa Ibom story beyond local narratives, projecting it to both national and international audiences.

Earlier, the NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, commended Governor Eno for his people-focused leadership style and grassroots development agenda. He praised the governor’s vision to transform a 70-hectare gully erosion site into a world-class tourism centre and pledged the Institute’s support in showcasing Akwa Ibom’s development strides globally.

“I took time to study your ARISE Agenda, and I must commend its strategic focus. The five-point plan—Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructural Maintenance and Advancement, Security Management, and Education and Health Sector Reform—reflects sound development thinking. Your Excellency, you have your priorities right,” Neliaku noted.

The event was attended by members of the State Executive Council and top government functionaries, including Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah; Executive Assistant and Chief Delivery Advisor, Mr. Aniefiok Johnson; Commissioner for Information, Hon. Aniekan Umanah; and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ekerete Udoh.

Also present were council members of the NIPR, including the President’s wife, Mrs. Ike Neliaku; Vice President, Prof. Emmanuel S. Dandaura and his wife; Dr. Sule Ya’u Sule; Mr. Akin Agbujelu; Mrs. Adebunmi Adedoyin Badejo; Prof. Saudat Salah Abdulbaqi; Brig. Gen. S.K. Usman (Rtd); Hajiya Maryam Mohammed Sanusi; Mrs. Thelma Chika Okoh; Comrade Ini Ememobong; Mallam Kabir Ali Kobi; Pastor Paulinus Enyindah Nsirim; Prof. Sarah Benjamin Lwahas; Mr. Adaramola Temitope; Dr. Adewale Oladipo Oyekanmi; and the Akwa Ibom State Chapter Chairman, Elder Manasseh Umoette, among others.

Share