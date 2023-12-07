Eno Swears In Transition Chairmen, Charges Them To Touch Lives Within Domain

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has sworn in 31 transition Chairmen to pilot the affairs of the Local Government Councils for the next six months.

The inauguration which took place at the banquet hall of the government house Uyo on Thursday was attended by top government functionaries and stakeholders from the 31 local government areas of the state.

In his speech after administering the oath of office to the new council chairmen, the governor urged them to execute at least one life-touching project for the benefit of the people and also reside in their various domains to remain accessible to the people.

According to the governor, “As you all know, by virtue of Section 5 (1) of the Local Government (Administration) Law, 2017, the term of the Local Council Chairmen expired at twelve midnight yesterday and therefore, stands dissolved.

“There can’t be a vacuum in governance at any level, and the House, relying on Section 5 (2) of the same Local Government (Administrative ) Law, 2017, passed a resolution authorizing the setting up of the Transition Council we have just sworn in for six months.

*We thank the Speaker and the House for this great collaboration and for selflessly doing the work for which we were roundly and overwhelmingly voted into office to execute”.

The governor further highlighted, “I expect you to partner with us. You must, in the course of your stay in office, execute at least one laudable project that will touch and impact the lives of the people of your respective council areas.

“My Monitoring and Evaluation Team will be on ground to ensure that, this is done. We are determined and dedicated to ensuring that we bring development to our people, especially in the rural areas, in line with the Arise Agenda. You are the Chief Security Officer in your respective Councils, you must ensure that you maintain peace and create harmonious relationships with your people.

” Let me state very clearly that you must reside in your respective Local Government Areas. You cannot administer your councils from another location. According to Section 78 of Akwa Local Government (Administration) Law 2017; “The principal Officers of the Local Government shall reside in their respective Local Government Councils. A contravention of this section shall be deemed to be a misconduct and as such an indictable offense.” The definition of the Principal Officers is further explained in Section 83 of the same law. I encourage you all to get familiar with these sections.

The governor announced that efforts are in top gear to put together an election for the local government council within six months, in his words, “Let me state here that we have made provisions in the 2024 Budget for the conduct of Local Government Election, after the expiration of the current Transition period.

He averred, “The Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC), has already commenced the process that would lead to the announcement of the date for election of new Chairmen of Local Government Councils”.

He told some of the returning Council Chairmen that their reapportionment is an affirmation and testament to their good work in the last three years and urged them to do more during the Transition period.

The governor added, ” I have led a government where people are carried along, where we feel the pulse of the people. Today, a mere seven months down the road, we have appointed Personal Assistants in all the wards, and we have equally appointed several Aides, and Honorary Special Advisers. More will come”.